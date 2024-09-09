Key Takeaways Anthony Richardson's raw power and athleticism are undeniable, creating explosive plays for the Colts' offense.

His ability to extend plays with his legs mixed with impressive arm strength makes him a dynamic threat on the field.

Richardson needs to work on being more consistent to improve his passing game and fully unlock this offense's potential.

In his abbreviated rookie season, Anthony Richardson quickly showed the potential that made him the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft . Displaying both raw power and exceptional athleticism, Richardson managed to throw for 577 yards and three touchdowns while completing 60% of his passes to go against just one interception in four games as a rookie for the Indianapolis Colts .

His ability to escape pressure and extend plays with his legs added another dimension to his game, amassing 136 rushing yards and adding another four scores on the ground. Using both his big arm and his strong legs, his explosive plays landed him all over highlight reels.

Clearly still coming into his own as a pocket passer, there were some clear areas for him to work on once he got healthy. One of those areas was choosing wisely when pushing the ball down the field. Even though he possesses eye-popping arm strength, he only averaged 6.9 yards per attempt, which put him 33rd among quarterbacks to throw at least 20 passes.

Colts' Dynamic Quarterback Picking Up Where He Left Off

Anthony Richardson dazzled fans with plenty of highlight reel plays in the 2024 season opener

© Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Finally back and healthy, Richardson seemed to pick up right where he left off in his rookie season with explosive plays both through the air and on the ground. Playing with a relatively young supporting cast that now has another year of experience under their belt, the Colts' offense showed just how dangerous they can be, even while not clicking on all cylinders.

The biggest takeaway from the Colts' time on offense in week one was the reassurance that Richardson has one of, if not the, strongest arm in the entire NFL. According to NextGen Stats, this 60-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce traveled 65.3 yards in the air; that's the third longest air yards for a completion in the NextGen Stats era — and both of the throws ahead of it were hail mary passes.

He wasn't done there. Down nine points facing a 3rd & 14 with under four and a half minutes to play, Richardson unloaded again to none other than Alec Pierce for another huge play; this time a 57-yard gain.

It's not just his arm that had Colts fans buzzing. Much like his rookie season where he averaged the fifth most yards per game along with the third-highest rush success rate (behind Josh Allen and fellow rookie Bryce Young ) for a quarterback despite only playing in four contests, Richardson ended the day as the Colts leading rusher. He averaged over nine yards every time he took off and found his way into the endzone once, giving him three total touchdowns in the game.

Gains and Gaps: Richardson’s Journey Is Only Beginning

The Colts' quarterback of the future has certainly made notable strides, but has work left to do

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Having the ability to throw the ball to any part of the field, even from his own 20-yard line, is quite an advantage to have as a quarterback and the Colts know that. It was clearly in the game plan to try and open things up down the field and hopefully improve on Richardson's 6.9 yards per attempt in 2023.

It was mission success for the Colts on that front with Richardson finishing the day averaging 11.2 yards per completion and an average of 16.5 intended air yards, according to NextGen Stats — that's more than five yards farther than any other quarterback so far in Week 1. He's also leading the league in Aggressive Percentage at 26.3%, which is defined as "the amount of passing attempts a quarterback makes that are into tight coverage, where there is a defender within 1 yard or less of the receiver at the time of completion or incompletion."

Not only is Richardson pushing the ball down the field with his powerful arm, but he's also consistently testing tight windows and trusting his accuracy. Even the lone interception that he had on the day, if Kylen Granson doesn't lose his footing as the ball is coming in, this ball is just above the helmet and likely ends up as an easy catch.

There's no denying that Richardson has to improve in certain areas, none more than his completion percentage. After completing just 54% of his passes in his final season at the University of Florida, some accuracy concerns were coming out of the draft. Even with those concerns, the pure athleticism and upside that comes along with it seemed to outweigh the development that still needed to happen as a passer.

He got off to a nice start as a rookie, completing 60% of his passes last year through four games, but he didn't have the same consistency to start the 2024 season. Richardson completed just nine of his 19 pass attempts for a lousy 47% completion rate.

Lucky for him, he's got a great offensive mind in Shane Steichen to take some of the pressure off of him and create some easy reads early in the game to get him into the flow of the offense. Not to mention, a 6'4", 235 lb speedy quarterback has shown no hesitation to take off and use that size and strength to pick up those tough yards when he needs to.

As Richardson continues to get more in-game chemistry with this explosive Colts' skill group, the sky's the limit for this offense, and Week 1 was proof of that. His ability to make game-changing plays with both his arm and legs gives the Colts a dynamic edge that few teams possess. While there are still areas that need polishing, the flashes of brilliance he's shown suggest he’s on the verge of becoming a top-tier quarterback. With more experience and continued growth, Richardson has the potential to lead the Colts to new heights and establish himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the NFL.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.