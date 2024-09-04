Key Takeaways Being a head coach in the NFL is one of the hardest coaching jobs there is, and there's a ton of pressure that comes with the position.

With that in mind, many of these stints over the course of the league's history have lasted a shockingly short amount of time.

These 10 coaching stints are the shortest in the history of the league, and there are different reasons for each as to why they ended so abruptly.

Being a head coach in the NFL isn't the easiest job. Some can do it, and hold their jobs down for quite a while. Some, on the other hand, do the exact opposite.

There are many reasons why a coach could be fired quickly. From short-tempered team owners to job opportunities elsewhere, or for a variety of other reasons, some head coaches throughout the NFL's history have seen their jobs disappear shockingly fast.

Let's look at the 10 shortest head coaching stints in the league's history and figure out why they ended up being so short.

Related Related: 5 NFL TE Combos Who Could Break Rob Gronkowski-Aaron Hernandez Records in 2024 As offenses continue adapting to new coverage schemes, we could see rivals to the greatest season by tight ends in NFL history emerge in 2024.

1 Bill Belichick, New York Jets - 1 Day

Belichick's time as head coach of the Jets ended on the same day it began

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

We all remember Bill Belichick as one of the most legendary head coaches in the history of the league. He's mostly known for his long, historic tenure as head coach of the New England Patriots , and some of the more dedicated football fans could tell you that he even spent time with the Cleveland Browns back in the day.

However, many fans don't know that he was the head coach of the New York Jets for a time. Belichick, who served as the Jets' defensive coordinator from 1997 to 1999, was set to take over the head coaching role after Bill Parcells stepped down in '99. Belichick then uttered this statement at his introductory press conference:

"Due to the various uncertainties surrounding my position as it relates to the team's new ownership, I've decided to resign as the head coach of the Jets."

Belichick's time as head coach of the Jets lasted one day. That would turn out to be a very unfortunate series of events for New York, as Belichick went on to have a legendary career with the Patriots, where he accepted the job soon after resigning.

2 George Allen, Los Angeles Rams - 2 Preseason Games

Allen's third stint with the Rams didn't even last past the preseason

Credit: AP Photo

Chuck Knox was one of the better coaches in the league during the late 1900s. He took over the Los Angeles Rams in 1973, and stuck with the team until 1977, winning at least 10 games every year.

This story doesn't involve Knox, though. It turns out his shoes were a bit too big to fill, and George Allen ended up being the unlucky coach to take over after him. Allen was set to lead the team ahead of the 1978 season, but was abruptly fired after two preseason games, in which the Rams looked very bad. The team's players didn't respond well to his coaching style either, and it was just a bad situation all around.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Although his final stint with the Rams didn't work out, Allen was successful with them before that. Allen was the Rams' head coach from 1966-1970, and had an impressive 49-17-4 record during that span.

Allen would soon find a job as an analyst with CBS afterward.

3 Pete McCulley, San Francisco 49ers - 9 Games

McCulley won just one of his first nine games, and was quickly replaced

Credit: Paul Sakuma/AP

Pete McCulley had a long coaching career. He started coaching at the collegiate level back in 1960, and earned his first NFL job with the Baltimore Colts in 1973. He worked various different assistant roles all the way up until the 1978 season, when he got his first head coaching role with the San Francisco 49ers .

Pete McCulley's 1978 49ers Stat 49ers Games 9 Wins 1 Losses 8 Win % .111%

Things didn't go too well. McCulley went 1-8 with San Francisco and was promptly fired after his first nine games. He would go on to coach for another decade with the Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs in the future, but he never got another chance as a head coach.

4 Lou Holtz, New York Jets - 13 Games

Holtz was a successful college coach, but that didn't translate to the NFL

Credit: Bettman Archive/Getty Images

Beginning his coaching career in 1960 and ending it in 2004, Lou Holtz acquired quite a resume as a coach. He's one of the more iconic coaches in history, and he spent his entire career at the college level, except for one season.

Lou Holtz's 1976 Jets Stat Jets Games 13 Wins 3 Losses 10 Win % .231%

That one season was with the Jets, who unfortunately find themselves mentioned on this list again. Holtz took over the reins of the franchise for the 1976 season, but things didn't go according to plan. Holtz went 3-10 to begin the year, and resigned before the final game of the season.

5 Bobby Petrino, Atlanta Falcons - 13 Games

Petrino is another collegiate head coach whose style didn't translate to the NFL

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Here, we have another iconic collegiate coach, who tried to transfer to the NFL and only lasted 13 games. Bobby Petrino worked his way up the ladder in college, and eventually earned his first head coaching role with the Atlanta Falcons in 2007.

Bobby Petrino's 2007 Falcons Stat Falcons Games 13 Wins 3 Losses 10 Win % .231%

Unlike Holtz, Petrino spent a bit more time in the NFL but only had one season as a head coach. During that year, the Falcons won just three of the 13 games Petrino spent in charge of the team. Petrino's firing was so abrupt that his players found a note left in their lockers before actually being told. His stint in Atlanta was just one part of a wild coaching career for Petrino.

6 Art Shell, Oakland Raiders - 1 Season

Shell had a successful first stint with the Raiders, but struggled in his second

Credit: Las Vegas Raiders

Art Shell has a long history in the league, both as a player and a coach. He began his coaching career in 1989 with the same team he spent his entire playing career with, the Las Vegas Raiders . His first stint with the team, from 1989-1994, was pretty solid, as Shell went 54-38 over that span.

Art Shell's 2006 Raiders Stat Raiders Games 16 Wins 2 Losses 14 Win % .125%

He was eventually re-hired for the 2006 season. Unfortunately, things didn't go so well that year. The Raiders would go on to finish the season 2-14, the worst record in the league. Shell didn't have much of a roster to work with, but ended up being fired after the season anyway.

7 Cam Cameron, Miami Dolphins - 1 Season

Cameron was considered an offensive mastermind, but couldn't get it done in Miami

Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

After the 2006 season, Cam Cameron was one of the hottest names on the head coaching market. He had served as the San Diego Chargers' offensive coordinator for the past five seasons, and had orchestrated a very impressive offense.

Cam Cameron's 2007 Dolphins Stat Dolphins Games 16 Wins 1 Losses 15 Win % .063%

Cameron would be handed the keys to the 2007 Miami Dolphins , but he struggled severely with them. Cameron would go on to have a 1-15 record during his only season with the team, the worst record in the history of the franchise. Cameron would find jobs as an offensive coordinator elsewhere, but this marked the end of his career as a head coach.

8 Hue Jackson, Oakland Raiders - 1 Season

Jackson led the Raiders to a .500 record through a tumultuous year, but choked away a chance at the playoffs

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports



Hue Jackson is universally considered one of the worst head coaches in recent memory, mostly due to his time with the Browns. However, his shortest stint as a head coach actually came with the Raiders back in 2011.

Hue Jackson's 2011 Raiders Stat Raiders Games 16 Wins 8 Losses 8 Win % .500%

Jackson was the team's offensive coordinator back in 2010, and he did a solid job. Jackson actually got the 2011 Raiders off to a 7-4 start, but the team choked away their division lead, and missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record. Jackson was soon fired after the season, which was a tumultuous one, including the death of owner Al Davis.

9 Jim Mora, Seattle Seahawks - 1 Season

Mora's stint with the Seahawks was mediocre, and ended quickly

Credit: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Jim Mora is one of the few coaches on this list that is still coaching, as Mora is currently the head coach at UCONN. While he's been at the collegiate level since 2012, he led the Falcons from 2004-2006, and eventually earned the head coach role for the Seattle Seahawks in 2009.

Jim Mora's 2009 Seahawks Stat Seahawks Games 16 Wins 5 Losses 11 Win % .313%

Mora's Seahawks weren't good by any means, but they weren't quite as bad as some of the others on this list. Mora stumbled to a 5-11 record, and despite having three years left on his contract, he was fired after his first season in charge anyway.

10 Pete Carroll, New York Jets - 1 Season

Before Carroll's eventual success, he had a rough and short tenure with the Jets

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Coincidentally, up next is Mora's replacement. Pete Carroll would end up taking over the Seahawks after Mora was fired, but this story involves a different franchise. Carroll would eventually be promoted to head coach of the Jets after four years as the defensive coordinator.

Pete Carroll's 1994 Jets Stat Jets Games 16 Wins 6 Losses 10 Win % .375%

Carroll got the head coaching job in 1994, and got the Jets off to a solid 6-5 start. However, his team would eventually fall victim to the Dolphins' infamous fake spike play, and the Jets lost the rest of their games, finishing with a 6-10 record. Carroll was eventually fired after the collapse. Luckily for him, he had a successful rest of his coaching career, with the 2024 season being his first one off the sidelines for quite some time now.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.