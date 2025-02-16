Size doesn't always matter. Think of some of the greatest players of all time, they weren't necessarily the tallest - Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi spring to mind. Often, players who are less in stature often have a lower centre of gravity and are able to get past players with ease.

But which players were the smallest? When putting together a list of the 10 shortest-ever players, some factors were taken into consideration. Namely, they had to play in a notable league - otherwise, official heights would be hard to prove.

Only footballers who played in the top leagues in either England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Argentina or Brazil have been chosen for this list.

10 Shortest Players in Football History Rank Player Height Nationality Notable clubs 1 Rui Barros 1.58m Portuguese Juventus, Monaco, Marseille 2 Daniel Villalva 1.59m Argentinian River Plate 3 Madson 1.60m Brazilian Santos 4 Jose Dominguez 1.60 Portuguese Tottenham 5 Maximiliano Moralez 1.60 Argentinian Atalanta 6 Alan Wright 1.63 English Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa 7 Lorenzo Insigne 1.63 Italian Napoli 8 Tariq Lamptey 1.63 Ghanaian Brighton 9 Ryan Fraser 1.63 Scottish Bournemouth, Newcastle 10 Bernard 1.64 Brazilian Everton

10 Bernard

Everton, 1.64m

Brazilian attacking midfielder Bernard moved to Everton from Shakhtar Donetsk, where he won three Ukrainian Super League titles. His 84 appearances for Everton between 2018 and 2021 saw him score eight goals. One was a winning goal for the Toffees in a thrilling FA Cup tie at Goodison Park that saw them win 5-4.

Everton had led 3-1 at half-time, but Spurs came back into the game, with Harry Kane making it 4-4 with seven minutes to go. The game went to extra time, with Bernard firing in a winner to put Everton into the quarter-finals. Bernard has since played for clubs that include Panathinaikos.

9 Ryan Fraser

Newcastle, Bournemouth, Southampton - 1.63m

Scottish left-winger Ryan Fraser is closing in on 400 career appearances, with 50 goals to go with it. Able to change direction in an instant, his low centre of gravity makes him a tricky opponent to mark. Fraser is perhaps best known for his 200-plus games on the south coast for AFC Bournemouth.

It was there he had his best goalscoring return, when in 2018/19 season, he netted seven times. This included a brace in a 4-2 win over Leicester City. Although Eddie Howe later offloaded him while at Newcastle, he did have praise for him when the two worked together at the Cherries:

"Ryan is an incredible talent, he is a great lad."

8 Tariq Lamptey

Brighton - 1.63m

Tariq Lamptey came through the youth ranks at Chelsea, where he made three appearances, before moving on to Brighton. The right-back has made a big impression at the Amex. Although born in England, Lamptey has opted to play for Ghana on the international stage. He played for England under 21s as a 19-year-old but made his Ghana debut against Brazil.

Having made more than 100 appearances for Brighton, he has caught the eye of many admirers. Lamptey is especially quick, recording speeds equally fast speeds as Mo Sala and Adam Traore, who are considered some of the fastest players in the world.

7 Lorenzo Insigne

Italy - 1.63m

Pint-sized left-winger Lorenzo Insigne’s finest hour came at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, which Italy won. Insigne scored Italy’s decisive second goal against Belgium in the quarter-finals. He also started the final, in which Italy beat England on a penalty shoot-out.

He was an integral part of the Napoli team for many years, making 434 appearances for the club. During this time he scored 122 goals. Sadly, for Insigne, he left the club the year before they once again won Serie A in 2023. His best scoring season in Serie A came in 2020/21 when he scored 19 goals as captain.

6 Alan Wright

England - 1.63m

Left-back Alan Wright won the Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers on 1995. Although his first team opportunities at Ewood Park were limited, as Graeme le Saux was in the first team. Wright joined Aston Villa in 1995 and quickly became part of the furniture at Villa Park.

In total, he ended up playing 327 games for Villa. He was part of the side that beat Leeds in the 1996 League Cup final. Wright has fond memories of his time with Villa, saying:

"If you work hard, people will take to you. I had a fantastic relationship with the (Aston Villa) supporters and the bond was very strong. I look back and enjoyed my time there and I'd like to think that the fans enjoyed me being there too. I feel like they did. They were great with me.”

5 Maxi Moralez

Argentina, 1.60m

Maxi Moralez left Argentina to join Atalanta in Serie A, where he played close to 150 games. He scored a brace of goals on his debut in a 2-2 draw with Genoa. Playing either on the left or as attacking midfielder for the club, Moralez scored 20 goals in Italy.

He has since become something of a stalwart in the MLS with New York City, playing close to 250 games for the club. In 2015, he created the goal that enabled Atalanta to win 1-0 against AC Milan. This was only the club's fifth win over Milan away from home in 35 years.

4 Jose Dominguez

Portugal, 1.60m

Jose Dominguez joined Tottenham Hotspur from Sporting Lisbon. Although he had already experienced life in England, having had a season at Birmingham City. It was a good season at St Andrews, with the Blues winning the League One title and Dominguez scoring some memorable goals.

As a left winger, he’d look to beat his man and slalom his way towards goal. He was part of the Spurs squad that actually won a trophy. Although the winger was on the bench in the 1999 final against Leicester City, which Spurs won 1-0. Although not always consistent in his performances, he always offered excitement.

3 Madson

Brazil, 1.60m

Not to be confused with the Brazilian full-back Madson, who also played for Santos, Madson Formagini Caridade was an attacking midfielder for Santos. During his time playing in Brazil’s top flight, he made more than 100 appearances for Pele’s old team, Santos. Some of these games were played alongside all-time top Brazil scorer Neymar.

Madson and Neymar was on target for Santos in the 2009 Campeonato Paulista semi-final win over Palmeiras. Sadly for Santos and Madson, they lost the final 3-1 to Corinthians. In that game, Ronaldo Luis Nazario showed them who was boss with two goals in that final.

2 Daniel Villalva

Argentina - 1.59m

Argentine Daniel Villalva played in the same Argentina youth side as World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Playing as either a winger or an attacking midfielder, Villalva spent five years at Argentine giants River Plate.

Unfortunately for Villalva, his spell at River Plate coincided with the club’s most difficult-ever moment. This occurred in 2011, when in the first time in their 110-year history, they were relegated to Argentina’s second division. Although Villavla was injured for most of that season. In 2009, he became the youngest ever player to play for the club, doing so aged only 16 years of age.

1 Rui Barros

Portugal - 1.58m