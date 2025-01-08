Summary The 20 shortest players in Premier League history have been ranked, with the tallest player standing at just 167cm.

Aaron Lennon, a 165cm winger, excelled in dribbling and made the most Premier League appearances on this list.

The impact of smaller players in the Premier League, like Christian Atsu, Daniel Podence, and more, goes beyond their height.

It may seem somewhat cliche—or perhaps just a given—but footballers come in all shapes and sizes. This is certainly true in the Premier League, the most-watched football division in the world. While some players leverage their height and strength to excel, as evidenced by the 20 tallest players in Premier League history, others prefer to bring a more graceful and aesthetically pleasing style to the beautiful game.

Whether it's a diminutive attacking midfielder who uses their low centre of gravity to find the smallest of openings in the most packed area of the pitch like Santi Cazorla, a nippy winger that enjoys running rings around their taller opposite numbers like Eden Hazard, or strikers who like to sing from the same hymn sheet as Sergio Aguero, there really isn't a right or wrong answer to what height makes a good footballer.

Many of football’s all-time legends have defied the odds, proving that greatness isn’t measured in inches. Icons like Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, both Argentine maestros, may fall well below the UK’s 5ft 10in average, yet their impact on the game is anything but. It’s a testament to the idea that the best things often come in small packages. In this article, we delve into the 20 shortest players to ever light up the Premier League.

The 20 Shortest Players In Premier League History Rank Name Premier League teams Premier League appearances Height (cm) 1. Alan Wright Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United 305 162 2. Tariq Lamptey Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion 96 163 3. Ryan Fraser Bournemouth, Newcastle, Southampton 180 163 4. Tyson Nunez Sunderland 1 163 5. Clint Marcelle Barnsley 20 163 6. Bernard Everton 73 164 7. Jose Dominguez Tottenham 45 164 8. Daniel Podence Wolverhampton Wanderers 93 165 9. Aaron Lennon Leeds United, Tottenham, Everton, Burnley 416 165 10. Christian Atsu Chelsea, Everton, Bournemouth, Newcastle 80 165 11. Nathan Dyer Southampton, Swansea City, Leicester City 175 165 12. Albert Crusat Wigan Athletic 15 165 13. Chris Shuker Manchester City 3 165 14. Lee Todd Southampton, Bradford City 10 165 15. Lee Hodges West Ham 3 165 16. Micky Gynn Coventry City 20 165 17. Juninho Paulista Middlesbrough 125 165 18. Lucas Torreira Arsenal 63 166 19. Jody Morris Chelsea, Leeds United 136 166 20. Manor Soloman Fulham, Tottenham 24 167

10 Christian Atsu

165cm

The story of Christian Atsu is one of heartbreak. Widely regarded as "a true Christian in every sense of the word," he dedicated much of his life to charity work, serving as an ambassador for Arms Around the Child, an organization that supports underprivileged children. His generosity extended beyond that, as he personally paid thousands in bail money to release Ghanaians imprisoned for stealing food. In many ways, Atsu embodied the idea that while he may have been small in stature, his heart was undeniably giant.

Atsu made his mark as a lively and dynamic winger for Newcastle, racking up over 100 appearances between 2016 and 2021. But in a tragic twist, in February 2023, just hours after scoring a dramatic last-minute free-kick for Hatayspor against Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig, he was reported missing following a devastating earthquake. His body was later recovered days after the disaster, leaving behind a larger-than-life legacy.

9 Aaron Lennon

165cm

No player featuring in this list made more Premier League appearances than Aaron Lennon, who used his 165cm frame to slip past full-backs effortlessly over a span of 416 games for Leeds United, Tottenham, Everton and Burnley. The Englishman was a pint-sized riot for his opposite numbers, and personified the 'to dare is to do' motto that Tottenham swore by.

Still considered one of the north London club's best-ever wingers, Lennon boasted 30 goals and 76 assists in 363 games for the Lilywhites - which is an outstanding return for someone who never focussed his efforts on his end product. Like a bullet on the move, many defenders would have received his decision to retire in 2022 with open arms and an audible exhale of relief.

8 Daniel Podence

165cm

While many of the diminutive players on this list were a handful for their opponents, Daniel Podence became a constant source of frustration for just about everyone during his time at Wolves. We've all heard of the oft-joked-about "little man's syndrome," but while much of this notion is steeped in myth and mockery, the Portuguese international proved that small dogs can indeed have the loudest bark.

Many in the West Midlands criticised Podence for his unshakeable self-confidence, often claiming he was a legend in his own mind. At one point, he was even sidelined by Gary O'Neil for his fiery attitude, further reinforcing the idea that he was always ready to stir the pot, before being exiled to Greece, before finally making his way to Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab after only ever managing 17 direct goal involvements in 93 Premier League outings.

7 Jose Dominguez

164cm

Like a streak in the wind, Jose Dominguez was the epitome of speed. If only statisticians had the tools to measure velocity before the 2020/21 season, this Portuguese dynamo might have been counted among the fastest players in Premier League history. However, raw speed doesn't always guarantee success, nor does a slight frame ensure greatness.

Despite spending three years at Tottenham, Dominguez was unable to convert his dazzling talent into the kind of consistency that would secure him a regular spot. Once George Graham took the reins, the Portuguese winger was swiftly relegated to the sidelines, playing only two league matches during the 1999-2000 Premier League season. From there, he was forced to watch as Les Ferdinand and the rest of the squad tore through defenses, while his own career faded into the background as FC Kaiserslautern offered him a reprieve from the deterioration.

6 Bernard

164cm

At the top of many great football managers' Christmas list year upon year is a tidy attacking midfielder who can find the key to unlocking defences in what tends to be the most crowded area on the pitch. For Manchester City, Phil Foden has become the best example of such a player. One that pirouettes, dances, and squeezes the ball beyond defenders to create a moment of individual brilliance.

This was the type of player Marco Silva had in mind for Everton when he brought in Brazilian attacking midfielder Bernard in 2018—his very own David in a field of Goliaths. However, those high expectations quickly deflated. While undeniably entertaining to watch, the now-32-year-old left before he could contribute more than 10 direct goal involvements in 74 appearances.

5 Clint Marcelle

163cm

Clint Marcelle's career took him to 21 different clubs, earning him a reputation as a footballing nomad. The Trinidad and Tobago pocket rocket was always ready to chase a new adventure, but it was his three-year spell at Barnsley in the Premier League’s promised land that truly solidified his legacy.

At just 5ft 4in, the striker proved to be a nightmare for defenders who could never quite get comfortable facing someone so close to the ball at all times. But to suggest Marcelle didn’t mind his height would be an injustice. After delving into some nostalgic Barnsley forums, where the seasoned fans reminisce about the past, it turns out Marcelle wasn’t just a live bolt of energy on the pitch—he was also quite the ladies’ man!

4 Tyson Nunez

163cm

Only six Honduran players have ever graced the Premier League, and despite making just a single appearance for Sunderland, none have achieved a cult-like status quite like Milton Nunez. Depending on who you ask at the Stadium of Light, you'll hear a colorful tale about how the Black Cats ended up signing him. One version has Peter Reid, the then-manager, picking him up based on a couple of grainy VHS tapes. Another story claims it was a scouting trip that turned into a boozy jolly.

The most popular version of events suggests Sunderland actually signed the wrong player. The legend goes that they intended to land Colombia striker Adolfo Valencia from Greek side PAOK, where Nunez was on loan. Instead, they ended up with a player at least 6-7 inches shorter, but one with a wide grin that quickly won the hearts of Sunderland fans. Nicknamed ‘Tyson’ by a teammate earlier in his career because of his resemblance to boxer Iron Mike, Nunez happily posed with his fists up for the cameras at the Stadium of Light.

Unfortunately, his jack-in-the-box personality didn't stick around for long, and within a year, he was back at Nacional in Uruguay, and is now considered one of the worst players in Premier League history as well as one of the shortest. Yikes.

3 Ryan Fraser

163cm

There’s being short, and then there’s being known for it. It may sound a bit odd, but there’s a subtle difference between the two. For Ryan Fraser, who has racked up nearly 300 English league appearances for the likes of Newcastle United and Bournemouth over the course of eight years, he’s become synonymous with being one of the shortest players in the league down to his longevity in this category.

Fraser was a standout figure during Eddie Howe’s rise with the Cherries, helping elevate the club through the English ranks all the way from the depths of despair to the topflight. His contributions have earned him recognition as a household name for many. But despite his reputation for being vertically challenged, he’s surprisingly not the shortest player out there.

2 Tariq Lamptey

163cm

Operating much like a shorter, faster version of N'Golo Kante who plays at left-back, Tariq Lamptey is another prime example of how a compact player can bring a valuable dynamic to any squad. Often paired with the more physically imposing Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke, the agile Ghanaian international provides an ideal outlet from defence and creates havoc on the counterattack.

This season alone, Lamptey has contributed two goals and two assists in just seven Premier League appearances, demonstrating his immense impact. At just 24 years old, he still has plenty of room to grow before reaching his prime, making him another shining example of Brighton’s finely tuned production line of exceptional talent.

1 Alan Wright

162cm

Imagine having the ability to make even the likes of Aaron Lennon appear towering. Well, Alan Wright, who played for clubs like Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers between 1992 and 2007, never needed to. Standing at just 162cm (or just over 5ft 3in), the left-back is still celebrated as the shortest player ever to appear in the Premier League.

Nicknamed 'The Mighty Atom,' Wright clocked up 305 top-flight appearances in England, scoring five goals and contributing 24 assists. This was a solid record, particularly in an era dominated by the pragmatic 4-4-2 formation. His tally of 101 clean sheets suggests his legacy wasn’t built on stature alone but on the enormous impact he made. Notably, at Villa, where his 29 appearances in European competition are outshone only by legends Dennis Mortimer and Sid Cowans, Wright’s influence was undeniably massive.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, Premier League, and worldfootball.net (correct as of 08/01/2025)