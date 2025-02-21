Summary Height doesn't limit success in the Premier League, with many top performers under 6ft.

Ranking factors for the shortest players include a minimum of five Premier League career appearances.

The standout shortest players in 2024/25 include Tariq Lamptey, Ryan Fraser, and Sammie Szmodics.

The importance of height in football is a longstanding debate. Some of the best players the sport has ever seen excelled throughout their careers due to their low centre of gravity, including Lionel Messi and former Argentinian icon Diego Maradona. Their ability to find small openings and space in tight areas made them stand out as special footballers.

While the physical demands of the Premier League have increased in recent years, players well under 6ft have flourished on the biggest stage. The likes of Eden Hazard and Sergio Aguero both won multiple league titles, making significant contributions for Chelsea and Manchester City, respectively. Here is a closer look at the shortest players in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Ranking factors

Minimum Appearances - Must have made a minimum of five career Premier League appearances to feature on the list

Height - Measured in centimetres

10 Shortest Players in the Premier League Right Now Rank Name Team 2024/25 Premier League Appearances Height (cm) 1. Tariq Lamptey Brighton & Hove Albion 11 163cm 2. Ryan Frasser Southampton 8 163cm 3. Sammie Szmodics Ipswich Town 18 168cm 4. Conor Chaplin Ipswich Town 15 168cm 5. Carlos Forbs Wolves 9 169cm 6. Rico Lewis Manchester City 20 169cm 7. Rico Henry Brentford 1 170cm 8. Aaron Cresswell West Ham United 10 170cm 9. Harvey Elliot Liverpool 9 170cm 10. Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester City 17 170cm

10 Bobby De Cordova-Reid

170cm

Bobby De Cordova-Reid has established himself as a versatile Premier League forward in the last couple of seasons. He spent five years at Fulham between 2019 and 2024, scoring 32 goals and registering 18 assists. His time at Craven Cottage came to an end in the summer, as he signed for Leicester City, who have struggled in the top-flight this season.

Individually, De Cordova-Reid scored one and registered two assists for the Foxes, who are now under the management of Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Bristol-born forward is an energetic player who could play an important role in Leicester's chances for survival.

9 Harvey Elliot

170cm

Harvey Elliot signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2019 following the club's sixth Champions League triumph. Since then, he has made 135 appearances in all competitions for the Reds, scoring 13 and assisting 15. At 21, the young midfielder still has an exciting future but has struggled to gain consistent minutes under the new head coach, Arne Slot, in the 2024/25 campaign.

In an interview with UMM in March 2022, Elliot revealed that the former Liverpool assistant manager, Pep Ljinders gave him the nickname of "The Little Diamond" when he was 16. The nickname has stuck with the 21-year-old ever since, who stands at 170cm tall.

8 Aaron Cresswell

170cm

Height hasn't been an issue for Aaron Cresswell, who has enjoyed a successful 11-year career at West Ham United. He joined the club from Ipswich Town in 2014 and has since played 361 times for the Hammers in all competitions.

Individually, his best season came in the 2014/15 campaign, when he won the club's Players' Player of the Year. He was also a part of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League winning squad under the management of David Moyes. At the age of 35 and his contract expiring in the summer, it looks like this will be Cresswell's last season in the claret and blue.

7 Rico Henry

170cm

Rico Henry was scouted by Brentford in 2016 after a successful two-year spell at Walsall. Since then, he has remained at the Bees, helping them reach the Premier League for the first time in the club's history. In the 2021/22 season, which was Brentford's first time in the top-flight since 1947, Henry was an ever-present member of the squad that survived relegation. He played 34 matches at left wing-back, scoring three times.

Injury issues have plagued Henry's involvement in recent times following an ACL injury in 2023. So far this season, the 5ft 7in left-back has only made two appearances due to further setbacks.

6 Rico Lewis

169cm

The Barcelona team of the late 2000s and early 2010s under the management of Pep Guardiola is widely recognised as one of the best teams ever. What was striking about their team was the number of ball-playing midfielders and attackers to play the Spanish manager's enterprising style of football.

Guardiola has adapted his style at City to the unique demands of the Premier League but still has a lot of time for versatile players who are small in stature, like Rico Lewis. The English full-back has played 83 times for the Sky Blues, scoring four and registering nine assists. While there are some concerns about his defending, especially against Europe's elite teams, the future is bright for the 20-year-old who is impressive with the ball at his feet.

5 Carlos Forbs

169cm

Carlos Forbs is one of the fastest Premier League players in the 2024/25 season. Wolves have become renowned for having dangerous wingers in recent years, with the likes of Pedro Neto and Adama Traore helping to solidify the club's status in the top-flight.

Forbs, who signed on loan from Ajax in the summer of 2024, has shown signs of his lighting pace, reaching 36.57 km/h at one point. This has only been beaten by Matheus Nunes and Micky van de Ven.

The young Portuguese winger has struggled to make an impact, though. He has made nine Premier League appearances, registering zero goal contributions for a team that are involved in this year's relegation battle.

4 Conor Chaplin

168cm