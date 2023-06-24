Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo has become an internet sensation after running the 100m hurdles at the European Athletics Team Championships.

The 29-year-old holds national records in both the shot put and hammer throw, but she tried out a completely different sport to pick up some much-needed points for her country.

Belgium’s Zagre had withdrawn from the 100m hurdles through injury, while 400m hurdles star Hannash Claes was also unavailable.

Boumkwo decided to step in, and while she managed to clear every hurdle, she finished last by 19 seconds.

Shot putter Jolien Boumkwo runs 100m hurdles

In a video shared by European Athletics, Boumkwo is seen in high spirits on the starting line, waving and smiling.

She quickly fell behind as the race began, jogging down the track as her opponents sprinted off.

Boumkwo approached each hurdle with care, eventually crossing the finish line in 32.81 seconds. Spain’s Teresa Errandonea was the victor in 13.22.

Even though Boumkwo finished last, she earned two points for her country after her Swiss opponent was disqualified.

It may not be enough to save Belgium from getting relegation from the top division at the European Athletics Team Championships.

They are currently bottom of the leaderboard with 159 points, and the bottom three countries are relegated to the second division.

Video: Watch shot putter compete in a 100m hurdles race

Jolien Boumkwo reacts to 100m hurdles run

Boumkwo explained how she ended up running the 100m hurdles at the European Athletics Team Championships in Chorzow, Poland.

"When I was asked, I immediately liked it, but only with the approval of my coach,” she said. “He agreed if I took it easy and didn't take any risk of injury.

"We sometimes do hurdles in training, so I know how to do it. I thought it was a special experience, because much more than with the shot put I had the feeling that everyone was looking at me."

"I try not to take myself too seriously as an athlete. The past has taught me that that will only make you cramp.

“If my two points ensure that we stay in the top division, this will certainly have been worth it."