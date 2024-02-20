Highlights Chris Jones, a key defender for the Chiefs, might be retained through franchise tag due to his significant impact.

L'Jarius Sneed, a shutdown cornerback, is another high-impact player the Chiefs must prioritize this offseason.

Chiefs need to decide by March 5 which player to franchise tag, ensuring they retain a key star for 2024.

Unfortunately for the Super Bowl 58 champion Kansas City Chiefs, the clock never stops ticking. So when the window opened on February 20 for the team to decide on who they would like to franchise tag, the front office was all the way back in and focused on repeating their success in 2024.

The Chiefs have 25 pending free agents to manage this offseason, 19 of which are unrestricted and set to hit the open market. Among all of them, two stand out above the rest as high-impact players that should take priority for general manager Brett Veach and the rest of the front office.

Will it be 29-year-old defensive tackle, Chris Jones, who contributed 10.5 sacks over the course of the season and made an incredible impact throughout the postseason? Or the 27-year-old shutdown cornerback, L'Jarius Sneed, who didn't allow a receiving touchdown through the entire regular season?

An argument could be made both ways, and there may not be a wrong answer. However, the Chiefs must choose, and they need to do so by March 5.

With two stars at risk of hitting the open market, who will the Chiefs opt to ensure is back with the organization in 2024?

Related NFL franchise tag, explained: Updated 2024 position values The franchise tag is a rather unique aspect of the NFL offseason. Teams must strategically utilize them while players must debate the pros and cons.

GMS NFL writer Michael Rochman makes the case for the Chiefs to tag Chris Jones.

Chris Jones, DT - Projected Tag Value: $32.1 million

Turning 30 this offseason, Jones remains one of the premier defenders in the NFL

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Jones let Chiefs fans know that he'll be back for next season, but parade talk isn't dried contract ink. If the two sides can't figure out an exact contract agreement, the team will likely be pressed to utilize the franchise tag and guarantee his return next season. Pointing to that likelihood, the Chiefs picked up Jones' option, which allows them to franchise or transition tag him before he can hit the open market.

While the cap number on the transition tag is more convenient for Kansas City (average of top 10 at the position, franchise tag is top five), the move also risks upsetting a star veteran who has already proven that he would sit out through part of the regular season if unhappy with his contract situation, as he did in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign. So, for Veach and the Chiefs, utilizing the franchise tag to retain Jones is the safer option.

Jones was a key piece of Kansas City's defensive success this past season, tallying 10.5 sacks plus 39 pressures and terrorizing quarterbacks in the passing game. His run defense dropped a bit compared to recent seasons (59.9 run defense grade, per PFF).

However, his impact is still substantial to the team's success and helped compensate for the offense's inconsistencies throughout the regular season. He was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2023 and was arguably the best player at his position all year.

Chris Jones 2023 DT Ranks Category Jones Rank Tackles For Loss 13 T-3rd Sacks 10.5 2nd QB Pressures 39 1st QB Knockdowns 17 1st

Another point in favor of Jones' case is that the Chiefs' current cornerback room offers much more depth than their defensive line unit. Players like Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams came on strong in the back half of the season and showed significant growth to potentially step in as starters next year should Sneed sign elsewhere.

For the defensive tackle position, Matt Dickerson is the only player currently signed through 2024 who played over 100 snaps this past season. So, the loss of Jones would be much more substantial.

Related NFL Free Agency: Full list of Chiefs free agents in 2024 The Kansas City Chiefs have six defensive starters set to hit the market in 2024 NFL free agency.

GMS NFL writer Braden Ramsey makes the case for the Chiefs to tag L'Jarius Sneed.

L'Jarius Sneed, CB - Projected Tag Value: $18.8 million

Sneed's age and price make him the more attractive long-term option

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

When you dive into the nuts and bolts of it, and consider what the franchise tag is truly meant for, the case for the Chiefs to put it on L'Jarius Sneed becomes much more clear.

Sneed, a fourth round pick in 2020, would make $18.8 million on the franchise tag this season. The Chiefs, who have just over $22 million in cap space, are better equipped to handle that number than the roughly $32 million hit that Jones, who was tagged last offseason, would bring on a second tag.

That $14 million difference could be used to remodel the receiving room—which stepped up in the playoffs but was not inspiring during much of the regular season—or another weak spot on the roster.

Sneed is also the younger choice, having turned 27 in January. Jones will be 30 years old when next season begins. Paying an admittedly great franchise icon such a large amount of money on the wrong side of that age is a much riskier proposition than not.

Finally, Sneed’s influence on opponents' passing attacks is more valuable than Jones’. He and Trent McDuffie are the league’s most versatile corners; each possesses the rare desire to actually tackle on run plays, but they can also eliminate a top receiver from the opposition's game plan.

The Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers all had to look beyond Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, and Brandon Aiyuk in the playoffs because of Sneed's sticky coverage. They were practically not on the field when he was lined up across from them. No matter how well Jones plays, he is not pulling off that magic trick.

Ultimately, the franchise tag is intended to facilitate a long-term deal. The Golden State Warriors are a shadow of themselves in part because they paid an aging Draymond Green huge dollars after his glory days. Jones could still have a big impact next year, but what about the two or three seasons that follow?

Sneed is a much better alternative than Jordan Poole was for the Warriors. He's cheaper than Jones, helps keep a tremendous passing defense together and has more of his prime remaining. He can not only help the team possibly three-peat next season, but capture a fourth or fifth Mahomes title down the line. For those reasons, he's the better choice.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.