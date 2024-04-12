Highlights The Dallas Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in 2022 for low value due to his high salary and lack of effort.

Despite losing Cooper, the Cowboys' passing attack has not declined significantly since his departure.

The Browns acquired a high-quality receiver for cheap, whereas the Cowboys are in need of talent in their receiving corps to pair with CeeDee Lamb.

In March 2022, the Dallas Cowboys traded Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in return for a receiver who finished eighth in the NFL in receiving in 2019 and 14th in 2020. The Cowboys also received a 2022 fifth-round pick and a swap of 2022 sixth-round picks.

In his three and a half years with the Browns, Cooper had accumulated 292 receptions, 3,893 yards, and 27 touchdowns. Why did the Cowboys salary dump a 27-year-old star receiver for essentially nothing?

Related Cowboys' WR CeeDee Lamb Reveals His Intentions For 2024 Season The star wideout plans to play next season amid speculation that he'll hold out for a new contract.

Amari Cooper's Background

Cooper has been an elite receiver since college

Cooper has been a star since high school, and was recruited by some of the top programs in the country. Florida State, Miami (FL), and Ohio State all sent offers, but he chose Nick Saban and Alabama, where he’d immediately break records.

In his freshman year, he broke a 62-year-old touchdown record on his way to his first 1,000-yard season. He ultimately ended up as Alabama's all-time receiving leader, and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2014.

He was selected fourth in the 2015 NFL Draft by the then Oakland Raiders. In his first two seasons, he had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and made two Pro Bowls. His third season was hampered by injury, before he was traded halfway through his fourth season to the Cowboys, who gave up the 27th pick in the 2019 draft (Johnathan Abram).

Amari Cooper's Statistics as a Dallas Cowboy Year Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving Touchdowns 2018 53 725 6 2019 79 1,189 8 2020 92 1,114 5 2021 68 865 8

Cooper was an instant star for the Cowboys, making consecutive Pro Bowls in 2018 and 2019, and recording 1,000 yards in 2020.

In the 2021 season, Cooper finished with 68 receptions and 865 yards, the lowest of his Cowboys career so far, but the team made the playoffs for the first time in three seasons, where they were beaten 23-17 by the San Francisco 49ers after the Cowboys ran out of time on their last drive. Cooper was traded two months later.

The Trade

Cleveland gave up next to nothing for Cooper

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

On March 12, 2022, Cooper was traded to the Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a swap of 2022 sixth-rounders. The trade had been brewing for a while. Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones had expressed frustration with Cooper a week after the Cowboys’ disappointing playoff loss, stating:

I don't have any comment on Cooper's contract. I thought that the way we were playing early when we did make something happen, I thought Cooper had a big part of it. And I'm not being trite. But how he fits in, he should take half the field with him when he runs a route. Not half -- half is an exaggeration, of course, but a whole bunch of that defense should have to honor Cooper. And he ought to be able to catch it in the middle of when they're going with him. Others do. You throw to people that are covered all the time in the NFL. You have to. Most people don't have the numbers of receivers we've had.

Cooper was being paid like the best receiver in the NFL without producing like the best receiver in the NFL, and the Cowboys clearly wanted to save cap space and move on.

There were also character concerns. Cooper refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and as a result, he missed two games in the 2021 season when he contracted the virus. He was also fined for attending a Dallas Mavericks game without a mask, a violation of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Members of the Cowboys organization were also unimpressed by Cooper’s effort on the final drive against the 49ers. On the most important drive of the season, his effort at blocking for his other receivers was considered lackluster.

From what it seems, the Cowboys' front office, specifically Jones, was unimpressed with Cooper’s production and effort, and were willing to do anything to part with his contract. Given the context and Cooper’s large contract, it’s understandable why his price was so low.

Aftermath of the Trade

Both the Browns and the Cowboys have benefited from the trade

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Neither of the players the Cowboys selected with the pick from the Cooper trade have amounted to much. Fifth-rounder offensive tackle Matt Waletzko has played in only four games over the last two years and featured in only eight offensive snaps.

He has been plagued by injuries since the draft, and missed most of the 2022 preseason with a shoulder injury that he re-aggravated after only six games, which put him on IR for the rest of the season. Waletzko was placed on injury reserve again ahead of the 2023 season, and was only reactivated for the last game. He could potentially see some playing time this season as a swing tackle, but has yet to impress.

Sixth-rounder linebacker Devin Harper was a special-teams-only player in 2022. Ahead of the 2023 season, he saw defensive snaps as an outside linebacker, but lasted only three games, recording three tackles, before he was waived. He now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals as a special teamer.

The Browns used their sixth rounder to select wide receiver Michael Woods II, who had 5 receptions and 45 yards in 2022, before rupturing his achilles in April 2023 and being ruled out for the entirety of the 2023 season. He was suspended by the league in December for violating the personal conduct policy, but served his suspension while injured.

None of the other three players involved in the Cooper trade have been particularly relevant. Waletzko could end up being a useful depth piece. But in retrospect, the trade was essentially a salary dump, which arguably worked well for both teams.

The Browns found themselves a true No. 1 receiver. They gave up next to nothing for a receiver who tallied 150 receptions for 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns in the past two years. His contract only runs for another year, and the Browns will have a lot of flexibility at the end of the season.

Amari Cooper 2023 Stats With Browns Stat Cooper WR Rank Games Played 15 T-203rd Receptions 72 T-36th Receiving Yards 1,250 10th Yards Per Reception 17.4 3rd Receiving Touchdowns 5 T-35th

The Cowboys lost an incredibly productive player, but it was a player who didn’t necessarily fit with the culture of the team. It’s clear that Jones was fed up with Cooper by the end of the 2021 season, and he had already been replaced as the number one receiver by CeeDee Lamb.

Paying a No. 2 receiver $20 million a year is a luxury teams can’t afford, especially teams who also have to pay their quarterback. The Cowboys led the league in passing yards last year, and have not taken a serious step back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Cowboys' conference championship drought of 28 years is currently the fourth-longest in the NFL, ahead of only the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns (31 years each) and the Washington Football Team (32 years).

However, it certainly could’ve gone better for the organization. The day after they traded Cooper, they re-signed Michael Gallup to a five-year, $62.5 million extension to be their clear-cut No. 2 receiver. Gallup averaged 421 yards over the past two seasons, and has been plagued by injuries. He was cut last month, and the Cowboys now need an infusion of talent into the receiver room.

Regardless of the outcome, the processes the Cowboys used to arrive at the decision to trade away Cooper were sound. He was a luxury they could not afford, and attempting to replace him with a player they already had was a sensible decision.

Their passing attack has not taken a significant step back since he left and Lamb is now one of the best receivers in the league. Cooper and the Cowboys are both better without each other.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.