The FA Cup final ended yesterday afternoon with Manchester City collecting the trophy, continuing to keep their dreams alive of a famous treble, winning the Premier League and now FA Cup with a Champions League final against Italian juggernauts Inter Milan coming up soon.

Though despite City being the winning team, Manchester United have seen themselves take some of the limelight, but not in a good way. Not in a good way at all.

The main two talking points from a United perspective are the fact they conceded in the very first 13 seconds of the game, and also the second goal conceded by David de Gea.

Should De Gea have saved Gundogan's second goal?

The goal came in the 51st minute and was ultimately the deciding factor in the match, leaving City victorious.

Though the big talking point for this goal was whether De Gea should've saved the shot. It seemed as though before the shot was even taken that the probability of it falling on the right side of the goal were high, and according to goalkeeper analyst John Harrison (@jhdharrison1 on Twitter), the shot should've been dealt with better by the Spaniard.

From their research, it appears the shot would have been saved 81% of the time by Premier League goalkeepers, meaning the shot goes in one in five attempts on goal.

So, is it still justified to be saying the shot was a 'keeping "howler"? Probably not, but 100% De Gea should've been doing better, much like his peers seemingly would have done.

A lot of people think De Gea should have saved the shot considering the level he is at as a goalkeeper, not just in the Premier League, but worldwide. Considering the Spaniard did get a hand on the ball as well, he should've probably kept it out the back of his net.

For context, the worst goals De Gea has conceded this season were to Brentford, where 96% of Premier League 'keepers would have prevented the goal, and also West Ham, where 98% of Premier League 'keepers would've made the save.

Moving into next season, many fans are calling for a new number one at Old Trafford, with even the manager wanting to bring someone in to challenge De Gea for his number one spot.