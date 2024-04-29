Highlights The Suns' disappointing end in the playoffs due to lack of scoring support for Booker and Durant.

The potential trade of Booker to the Knicks could boost New York's offense and provide a needed duo.

The Suns may need to move on from Booker for a successful rebuild, according to analysts.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns saw their season come to a disappointing end after getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday. Only one point shy of cracking 50, Booker laid everything on the line in Game 4, in hopes of willing his team to a win. Even with contributions from his superstar teammate, Kevin Durant, it was not enough to seal the victory.

The two finished the game with a combined 82 points on 65.8 percent shooting, but the lack of scoring around them proved to be quite the detriment to their success.

The Wolves put on a defensive clinic against the Suns throughout the night, leaving players like Bradley Beal with only nine points to end the game. After investing so much in acquiring Beal, the Suns struggled mightily to fill out the rest of their roster, and as a result, saw very little contributions from anyone else on the court.

With little-to-no draft capital and no cap space at their disposal, it is hard to imagine that the Suns’ newly formed big 3 will be back next year.

Phoenix Suns Team Payroll Player 2023-24 2024-25 2025-26 2026-27 Kevin Durant 47.6M 51.2M 54.7M UFA Bradley Beal 46.7M 50.2M 53.7M 57.1M Devin Booker 36.0M 49.7M 53.7M 57.7M

Both Durant and Beal’s prime is behind them, while Booker, 27, is only getting better, and it is hard to imagine that he will wait patiently for the team to improve around him. Perhaps the best move for both Booker and the organization would be to part ways and take his talents elsewhere.

Selfishly enough, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith suggested that the young superstar move out east and reunite with his former agent Leon Rose in New York City.

Booker has been tied to the New York Knicks for quite some time, and with their recent success, New York may be the perfect landing spot for Booker after all.

Playoff Basketball Back in New York

Knicks' playoff success could attract stars from around the league

The Knicks are now up 3-1 to the Philadelphia 76ers in their first round matchup. After a masterclass performance from Jalen Brunson in Game 4, it is likely that the Knicks advance to the second round for the fourth time this decade.

A large part of the Knicks' success has been their tenacious, physical defense and hustle on both sides of the ball. The roster is filled with defensive specialists and athletic finishers around the rim, but outside of Brunson, there is not much ball handling and shot creation, specifically on the perimeter. With Julius Randle out for the season, the Knicks have struggled mightily to generate offense when Brunson is off the floor, but that could all change with the addition of Booker.

Booker is excellent off the ball and just as amazing with the ball when put in that position. Operating at a similar pace as Brunson, along the elbow and in the pick-and-roll, the two would be a match made in heaven, lessening the offensive burden on one another greatly.

The two even faced off in the 2022 playoffs, and Booker had nothing but praise for Brunson in one of his postgame interviews.

“For his size, he’s really good in the paint. He’s really good with his footwork, pivoting and getting people off balance.”

If the Suns were to trade Booker, the return for him would be absolutely insane. Because he is under contract for the next four years, just now entering his prime and arguably the best shooting guard in the NBA, Booker is a hot commodity around the league, and the Suns would be well positioned for a rebuild moving forward after moving him.

The trade makes sense for both parties involved, but whether the Suns would actually be willing to part ways with their young superstar remains to be unknown.