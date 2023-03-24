It was a history making night for the Three Lions in Italy as they kicked off their Euro 2024 qualifiers against the defending champions, Italy.

After being downed in their national stadium on penalties in a first major final for decades, England were able to get some sort of revenge over the Italians, although the silverware would have been the preferred option.

Declan Rice had England ahead early in the first half after a scramble in the box saw the ball fall to him, he made no mistake in powering it into the back of the net. Then just before the interval, the moment Harry Kane had been waiting for arrived, a glorious chance to break Wayne Rooney’s record as his side won a penalty.

Harry Kane makes history as England beat Italy 2-1

Kane stepped up and converted his penalty in trademark fashion, becoming England’s all-time top goalscorer with 54 goals to his name, one more than Rooney. It was a nerve jangling second period however, with Mateo Retegui’s strike just before the hour mark.

Luke Shaw was then given his marching orders for a moment of madness which saw him receive two bookings within 60 seconds, setting up a nervy final 10 minutes. Thankfully for England fans, they were able to hold onto the victory in what on paper is the toughest qualifying game of their group, so surely it’s a formality to make Euro 2024 now?

It could have been much more difficult for England, as fans are convinced that Kyle Walker was booked twice, something which would have seen the Three Lions down to nine men, and then their backs would really have been up against the wall.

View: Kyle Walker booked twice vs Italy but wasn’t sent off

Fear not, the result isn’t in question because the betting websites recorded England’s first booking incorrectly, Walker’s alleged 53rd minute booking wasn’t actually for him, in fact, it was for Giovanni Di Lorenzo, the Italian right-back.

So when the Manchester City man received a yellow card for time-wasting in the 71st minute, he was actually receiving his first booking and shouldn’t have been sent off, although Twitter made it out like he should have been.

Thankfully it is only Shaw who will be suspended for receiving a red card in the clash with Italy as England look to go one better next summer at Euro 2024 after the ultimate heartbreak at Wembley.