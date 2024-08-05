Highlights Lauri Markkanen likely won't sign an extension before Aug. 6, ensuring his stay in Utah through 2024-25.

His desire for stability and a long-term deal may align well with the Jazz's plans.

Utah's best move may be to build around Markkanen instead of trading him for more assets.

Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen is expected to bypass the Aug. 6 deadline to sign a contract extension that would allow him to be moved at this year's trade deadline.

By waiting to sign a new deal, Markkanen guarantees he'll remain with the franchise for at least the 2024-25 season. He's already publicly stated he wants to sign a long-term extension to stay in Utah, but Jazz executive Danny Ainge is famous for taking an emotionless approach to trade negotiations.

Markkanen has averaged 24.5 points and 8.4 rebounds on 49/40/89 shooting splits across his two seasons in Utah. Those include his first All-Star selection and the 2022-23 Most Improved Player Award. There's undoubtedly a reason for Ainge to want to re-sign the 7-footer long-term.

But if he gets a trade offer to his liking, there's surely a reason for him to let Markkanen move on, too.

Should the versatile Finnish forward's decision to commit to one more season with the Jazz alter Ainge's long-term strategy in Utah?

Lauri Markkanen Prefers to Stay With Jazz

The 27-year-old is ready to remain in Salt Lake City

Markkanen plans to let Aug. 6 come and go before deciding what to do with his future, per The Athletic. He "knows he’s going to get major money either now or next summer," wrote Tim Kawaki.

Not only has Markkanen said he wants to stay in Utah, but he's been traded twice — from the Chicago Bulls to the Cleveland Cavaliers and then from the Cavaliers to the Jazz — in less than a calendar year. Stability is presumably appealing to him.

Without going into extreme detail on the salary cap mechanics (which can be found here courtesy of Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports), Markkanen could sign a four-year max contract worth about $190 million or a five-year deal worth about $250 million starting Aug. 7.

Is the former seventh overall pick's desire to stay in Utah attractive to Ainge and the Jazz? Do they see Markkanen as a core piece of their future, or are they ready to add to a treasure chest of first-round picks and young players?

Utah’s Best Option Is To Keep Markkanen

Holding onto their All-Star makes the most sense for the Jazz

Not only is Markkanen an All-Star caliber forward, he's also a 7-footer who can create his own shot, hit from long range and attack the basket. He's one of the most versatile offensive players in the NBA.

Holding onto one of those makes sense on its own.

After trading away franchise stalwarts Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert , the Jazz have amassed nine first-round picks and pick swaps and added young talent like Keyonte George , Walker Kessler and Taylor Hendricks in addition to this year's pair of first-round picks, Cody Williams and Isaiah Collier.

At this point in Utah's rebuild, more young players and/or picks aren't as valuable as a player like Markkanen.

Per Fischer, the Jazz actually went in the opposite direction this offseason, looking into trading for Mikal Bridges or adding Paul George in free agency. Adding another veteran star next to Markkanen and the team's young core would make them rising contenders in the Western Conference.

Ainge has also held steady on the asking price for his best player. The Golden State Warriors have sniffed around Markkanen more than any other team, but Ainge wants guard Brandin Podziemski and other assets in any potential trade. Golden State has, at least to this point, refused.

Utah is better off going the aforementioned route and adding more talent around Markkanen, not dealing him for more uncertain assets.

It's impossible to rule out anything regarding Ainge, but the Jazz's best move is to stay patient and wait for the next available star before pouncing using their load of resources to add around Markkanen.