The Browns failed to score a touchdown in the first half, while Watson averaged a pitiful 3.8 yards per pass attempt.

The Browns can't easily move on from Watson - despite his underwhelming performance as the team's starting quarterback - because of his massive contract.

After Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million contract yesterday, the clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns became a battle of the two quarterbacks who received the most guaranteed money ever.

It worked out just fine for Dallas, as Prescott threw for a ho-hum 179 yards and one touchdown while completing just under 60% of his passes on his way to an easy 33-17 victory. Cleveland, on the other hand, labored offensively, failing to secure a touchdown until the second half and falling short of 250 yards of total offense.

Now, the Cowboys are a stingy defensive unit, having finished fifth in both points allowed and total defense last season. There's no shame in struggling against a team with Micah Parsons , Trevon Diggs , DeMarcus Lawrence , and other defensive savants.

However, it was how the Browns struggled that's most concerning. Or, rather, who struggled.

Deshaun Watson , who is in the midst of a fully guaranteed $230 million deal, had yet another unsightly performance in Week 1. His final line of 24 completions against 45 attempts, 169 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions barely begins to tell the full story. He averaged just 3.8 yards per attempt. His passer rating was 51.1. And, most importantly, the Browns lost against a fellow contender at home.

There are no easy outs from Watson's contract. The Browns have little choice but to keep him, lest they want to plunge into a financial black hole. And yet, it feels like the only way this team gets better is by moving on from the over the hill, washed-up facade of a star starting at quarterback.

The Browns Have Trapped Themselves In A Corner

Desperate for good QB play, Cleveland is worse off than ever

Last season, the Browns made it to the playoffs despite starting five different quarterbacks throughout the season. By the end of the year, the offense found its rhythm with 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco under center.

In case that doesn't mean anything to you, let's put it like this: the Browns' offense averaged 28.6 points per game with Flacco leading the way, as opposed to the 21.7 points they averaged in the eleven games before his arrival. Flacco, a 39-year-old quarterback who couldn't hack it with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos before going to Northeast Ohio, would have led the league in passing yards per game (323.2) if he had enough attempts to qualify.

This is not a system issue. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has steered the Browns to their only two playoff appearances this millennium, winning the Coach of the Year award in both seasons.

It's also not a talent issue. The Browns have Amari Cooper , with seven 1,000 yard seasons to his name, leading the way at wideout. Jerry Jeudy , fresh off a three-year, $58 million extension, is his partner in crime. David Njoku , who was the best tight end in football with Flacco under center, is an elite threat underneath and in the red zone. And the Browns have an above-average offensive line anchored by five-time All-Pro Joel Bitonio and two-time All-Pro Jack Conklin.

This is, definitively, a Deshaun Watson issue. He's never been the same since the suspension and missed time that stemmed from a multitude of sexual assault allegations levied against him. He hasn't even looked like a husk of the dynamic, three-time Pro Bowl quarterback that took the league by storm in Houston.

Deshaun Watson's Stats With The Houston Texans Year Completion % Passing Yards TD-INT Rushing Yards Rushing TDs 2017 61.8 1699 19-8 269 2 2018 68.3 4165 26-9 551 5 2019 67.3 3852 26-12 413 7 2020 70.2 4823 33-7 444 3

Even though Watson is over .500 as a starter with the Browns, his numbers have taken a step back in nearly every statistical category.

Deshaun Watson's Stats With The Cleveland Browns Year Completion % Passing Yards TD-INT Rushing Yards Rushing TDs 2022 58.2 1102 7-5 175 1 2023 61.4 1115 7-4 142 1

Since joining the Browns, Watson has missed games due to a tear in his rotator cuff and a shoulder scapula fracture, both in his throwing arm. His completion percentage has dropped by nearly eight points with the Browns compared to the Texans, and he set career-lows in touchdown % (4.1), yards per attempt (6.5), yards per completion (10.6), and passing success rate (38.3%) last season

It seems obvious to suggest that the Browns should just move on, but that's where things somehow get even more complicated. Given that his contract is fully guaranteed, the Browns have no reasonable way out of Watson's deal. If they were to release him ahead of the 2025 season, the Browns would incur a $136,938,000 dead cap hit for that season, which would serve as a cap savings of -$72,961,000.

Even if they were to designate him as a post-June 1 cut next year, Watson would still account for a $109,977,000 dead cap hit in 2025 (with the remaining $26,961,000 dead cap rolling over into 2026). The only way the Browns could save money on Watson is by trading him, though they'd still owe him nearly $45 million dollars in 2025 if they did that.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The three largest (single-season) dead cap hits in NFL history belong to Russell Wilson ($53M), Matt Ryan ($40.5M) and Aaron Rodgers ($40.3M). If the Browns release Watson ahead of the 2025 season, his $136,938,000 dead cap hit would be larger than all three of those combined ($133.8 million).

So, where does this leave Cleveland? Well, the Browns mortgaged their future on Watson, both in terms of draft capital and cap space. What they owed to the Texans in terms of draft picks has (agonizingly) been paid in full, but they have no way out of Watson's deal even if he continues to struggle.

According to his play, Watson should be out the door, and either Jameis Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson should be starting the remainder of the team's games this season. According to his contract, though, Watson is going to be a fixture in Cleveland for the next several years.

Truly, it's a conundrum that only the Browns could find themselves in.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and contract numbers courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.