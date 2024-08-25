Key Takeaways Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason, but is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury and remains on the PUP list.

Beckham proved last season he can still be an effective contributor when healthy.

The Dolphins should be concerned about timing with the preseason wrapping up, but their offense doesn't need Beckham to be successful.

The Miami Dolphins are regrouping after a difficult end to last season, which featured the team blowing a large AFC East lead and losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Kansas City Chiefs in embarrassing fashion.

In all, 20 players who suited up for the Dolphins last season are in new places or remain unsigned at this time. Due to salary cap constraints, that list includes some of the franchise's biggest faces and personalities, such as DT Christian Wilkins and veteran CB Xavien Howard.

The team didn't make a ton of notable additions as they worked to balance the books, though they did bring in Odell Beckham Jr. to serve as a badly-needed tertiary receiver in head coach Mike McDaniel's offense.

However, OBJ has spent the majority of the offseason on the Physically Unable to Perform list with an undisclosed injury. Now just two weeks out from Week 1 (and with no preseason games remaining), Beckham has precious little time to get prepared for his first season in South Beach.

McDaniel, when questioned following the team's preseason finale, expressed confidence that Beckham will be able to contribute to the team soon, whether it's on the field as an offensive weapon or off it as a vocal team leader:

“I’m hopeful about a lot of things, again I’m not nervous about it. You hope, but you have to listen to people’s bodies and be very communicative. I know he’s feeling very optimistic about how things are developing, but you just take it one day at a time."

Beckham spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens on a lucrative one-year contract, and he had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns over the course of 14 games. That represented his strongest showing since 2019, and the Dolphins will be hoping for similar if not better production in 2024, assuming the 31-year-old can remain healthy.

Dolphins Are Insulated From OBJ's Health Concerns

The team doesn't need OBJ to be the superhero receiver he was in his youth

The man affectionately known as "OBJ" burst onto the scene as a rookie with the New York Giants in 2014, catching 91 passes for 1305 yards and 12 touchdowns while leading the league in receiving yards per game (108.8).

After making three consecutive Pro Bowls to begin his career, Beckham began dealing with injuries in New York, and he ultimately got traded to the Cleveland Browns . After growing discontent with quarterback Baker Mayfield and Cleveland's offense as a whole, the star receiver was released midway through the 2021 season.

After a career resurgence with the Los Angeles Rams later that season, Beckham tore his ACL during the Rams' Super Bowl victory. He spent 2022 on the mend, and then played with the Ravens last year.

Though his receiving totals weren't gaudy in Baltimore, his rate-stats point to a fully healthy and still-dynamic OBJ. Beckham's average depth of target, rating when targeted, and yards after catch per reception were all at their highest points since 2016.

Odell Beckham Jr. 2023 Stats Stat OBJ Games Played 14 Receptions 35 Yards 565 TDs 3 Catch Rate 54.7% Drop Rate 4.7% ADOT 13.9 Target Rating 93.6

Though he's no longer the elite WR1 from his heyday with the Giants, Beckham is still a downfield threat with sure hands and pristine field awareness (30 of his 35 catches went for first downs or touchdowns this year). He should seamlessly fit in as WR3 on the Dolphins' depth chart.

Having him available would be a boon for an offense that led the league with 401.3 yards per game in 2023. A healthy OBJ would simply be a case of the rich getting richer, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa already has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as primary targets, both of whom rank among the fastest players in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Odell Beckham Jr. holds numerous NFL records for wide receivers, including the fastest player to reach 200 career receptions (30 games played) and the fastest player to reach 3,000 career receiving yards (30 games).

Beyond that, the Dolphins have Raheem Mostert , the NFL's touchdown leader last year (21), and De'Von Achane , who led the league (by a country mile) in touch efficiency, averaging 7.8 yards per carry on 103 totes. They also signed tight end Jonnu Smith in free agency, further improving their gaudy cache of weapons for McDaniel to scheme open.

A healthy Odell Beckham Jr. would unequivocally make the Dolphins better. But, as a ten-year NFL veteran with a laundry list of injuries in his past, expecting him to be healthy may be a fool's errand. The Dolphins have until Tuesday to decide if they want to activate him onto the 53-man roster, or keep him on the PUP list for the start of the season.

The team isn't in any rush to get Beckham back out on the field, but there's practically no time left to get him up to speed before the regular season starts. In that sense, concern should be high, as Braxton Berrios or River Cracraft will start in place of Beckham as long as OBJ is out.

In terms of how the Dolphins' well-oiled offense is affected... concern should be pretty low. Odell Beckham Jr. is still a quality receiver with plenty to offer, but as things stand, he needs the Dolphins more than they need him.

Source: NBC | Mike Florio

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.