Key Takeaways Kirk Cousins admits he's not 100%, impacting his performance.

Falcons should consider starting Michael Penix Jr. due to Cousins' limitations.

Atlanta won't bench Cousins unless they start losing games.

Through the first two games of the season, it's evident that Kirk Cousins still isn't healthy after suffering a torn Achilles last season. Cousins knows he isn't healthy either.

"I know in talking with Kirk (Cousins), he says that he's not 100%, but yet he feels that he's 100% in the pocket," Troy Aikman said, describing his recent interview with Cousins prior to their Monday Night Football game.

If Cousins knows he's not healthy, and it's reflective of his play, the Atlanta Falcons need to seriously consider a quarterback change. Through two games, Cousins has struggled to drive the ball and get his footwork right.

Entering the 2024 season, expectations were high for the Falcons. After finishing as a bottom-10 offense in 2023, Cousins was supposed to give this offense the quarterback they needed to improve drastically. Unfortunately, Cousins hasn't been worth the contract the Falcons signed him to this offseason.

Outside the game-winning touchdown drive against the Philadelphia Eagles , Cousins hasn't given the Falcons much to work with. That could always change throughout the season, but it's not looking pretty right now.

Kirk Cousins 2024 Stats Through Week 2 Completion Percentage 36/55 (65.4%) Passing Yards 396 Touchdowns 3 Interceptions 2

Despite a win over the Philadelphia Eagles , the Falcons may need to eventually consider a quarterback change.

Cousins himself admitted in a post-game interview with ESPN that he wasn't sharp for much of the game.

Taking the last drive out of the game, in which the Eagles' defense completely disintegrated, Cousins indeed did not look sharp.

Michael Penix Jr. Needs To Takeover ASAP

The Falcons need to let Penix Jr. become the starting quarterback as Cousins recovers from his torn Achilles.

Right now, Cousins is hurting his team more than helping them. It's time that Raheem Morris makes the switch and allows Michael Penix Jr. to become the starting quarterback. Once the Falcons drafted Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick, the clock began for when Penix Jr. would eventually become the starting quarterback. Well, that time might be sooner than initially expected.

The Cousins that is playing for the Falcons isn't the same player that was on the Minnesota Vikings . He's not as mobile in the pocket, his footwork is off, and his decision-making has become questionable. It's almost like the injury not only caused some physical limitations, but has affected his comfort in reading the field.

Atlanta is too talented to let this team go to waste. Penix Jr. has a similar playstyle to Cousins, as he's another pocket passer with good arm strength and pocket presence. While he doesn't have the experience that Cousins has, his playstyle would make it an easy transition in this offense.

If the Falcons want to play their best quarterback, it's in the team's best interest in playing a healthy Penix Jr. over a less than 100% Cousins.

Realistic Timeline Of When Penix Jr. Could Start

The Falcons' front office won't allow Penix Jr. to play unless the organization is struggling to win games.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The reality is, the Falcons' front office won't allow Cousins to be benched yet, unless the Falcons go on a losing streak, more than just two games. It's still early in the season and the hope from Atlanta would be that Cousins only gets better as the season progresses. Unfortunately, the Falcons paid Cousins too much money to bench him after two games, even if it's deserved.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kirk Cousins received the sixth most guaranteed money during the 2024 offseason, with $90 million.

This is a prime example of the business aspect of the NFL. With the current construct of Cousins' contract, it's difficult for the Falcons to move on from him until after the 2025 season. That isn't to say there's no chance Penix Jr. plays before then, but the Falcons are going to try and get as much quality play from Cousins as they can until that point.

Atlanta's situation with Cousins and Penix Jr. is unique. Cousins just signed with the team coming off of a torn Achilles, followed by the team drafting Penix Jr. in the top-10. The stakes are high for both of these players, and the team is going to do their best for both players to be successful in Atlanta.

So, as long as Cousins is able to play, he will.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac.