Highlights IShowSpeed, a famous streamer and YouTuber, convincingly beat KSI in a 100m race, displaying his impressive speed and athleticism.

The race started off close, but IShowSpeed quickly pulled ahead, leaving KSI in the dust and celebrating his victory with Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration.

This is not the first time IShowSpeed has outperformed KSI, as he previously tackled him in a viral moment during a charity football match.

Since rising to a substantial level of fame between the years of 2021 and 2022, it would have been difficult to not have come across at least one of IShowSpeed's viral clips that have surfaced all over the internet. Whether it be reacting to football live in stadiums, or barking at his laptop during one of his streams, nearly all of us have seen his face on our timelines.

IShowSpeed is an 18-year-old American streamer, YouTuber, and internet personality who is best known for clips that have been shown across multiple platforms. He's also arguably the most famous Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy in the world.

However, British YouTube sensation KSI was eager to put the young streamer's name to the test when challenging him to a good old-fashioned one-on-one foot race over 100m.

Many online viewers have likened IShowSpeed to a younger version of KSI when he first emerged onto the scene as one of the most watched and adored YouTubers due to the teenager's energy and expressive nature. People of certain ages will remember watching KSI on YouTube regularly as he played games such as FIFA.

KSI vs Speed in a 100m race

For the time being, though, it was a battle between the two, as they faced off in a race to the finish line, but unfortunately for KSI, he was well beaten, as IShowSpeed obliterated the Brit, gliding beyond his efforts at ease.

The race started off neck and neck, as KSI seemed to match IShowSpeed's pace early on, but as the American began to put the afterburners on, he started to gain ground quickly on his opponent. Down the stretch, the winner of this bout became evident quite quickly, as Speed screamed: "I'm speed on my mama, I'm speed, I'm speed, I'm speed, I'm speed."

Graceful in victory, IShowSpeed celebrated in the only way that he could, by performing Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration and shouting "Siuuu" as he landed. The pair then shook hands as Speed continued to boast towards the cameras with relief, exclaiming: "What did I say? What did I tell him? What did I tell him?" He then persisted with his celebrations, bowing to the camera and repeating himself one last time, saying: "What did I say?"

This is not the first time that IShowSpeed has gotten one up on KSI in a competitive sporting competition, as the last time the two met in a competitive sporting event was during a charity football match in 2022 conducted by British YouTube group The Sidemen, where KSI was met by a crunching tackle by Speed, which went viral on the internet.

Despite this all being a bit of fun, the inner competitiveness in KSI that has been displayed through his boxing endeavours will mean that he will not want to lose another challenge to his US counterpart as the score is currently in Speed's favour. With the next edition of the Sidemen's charity football match coming up this Saturday, the 9th of September, IShowSpeed will once again face off against KSI in a battle that the British superstar hopes will leave him in a healthy condition for his upcoming fight with Tommy Fury.

KSI will be starting in goal for The Sidemen at the weekend in what could be an attempt to avoid such an injury, although, with a character the size of Speed, there is still a likely chance that he will hunt down KSI regardless and, as usual, serve up another viral clip on social media.