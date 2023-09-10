There's been no shortage of poor goalkeeping during charity football matches over the years, but Kick steamer xQc's performance in this year's Sidemen match may well be the worst ever. This might sound pretty harsh to say, especially given this was a match featuring amateur YouTubers for the most part, but just wait till you see the highlights.

More than 2.5 million people turned in to watch live coverage of the Sidemen game, which took place at the London Stadium in front of a crowd of 60,000. Viewers were treated to watching some of the most popular internet personalities on the planet compete, including KSI, Mr. Beast and IShowSpeed.

The game itself proved to be a huge success, with plenty of hilarious moments, not least Speed missing a penalty, KSI scoring an own goal and referee Mark Clattenburg having a yellow card he issued 'uno reversed.' The match also raised more than £2.4 million for various charities – a pretty remarkable achievement.

READ MORE: Mark Clattenburg has yellow card 'Uno reversed'

xQc's awful goalkeeping highlights during Sidemen match emerge

But while the match provided brilliant entertainment for neutrals, in the case of xQc, it's probably not a game he'll want to remember in a hurry. Playing for the YouTube All-Stars against the Sidemen team, the Canadian streamer conceded eight goals in total as his team were defeated 8-5 on the day.

Admittedly, there were probably very few people expecting xQc to produce an Alisson-esque performance – especially considering he's barely played football before. All-Stars manager Mark Goldbridge even admitted that he had to explain what 'standing in net' meant to the streamer before the match.

Yet, while xQc has every excuse for not being the greatest in goal, there's no denying that his showing was pretty shocking. In fact, statistics site FotMob awarded him a rating of 0.3 out of 10 overall – one of the lowest scores you're ever likely to see. The 27-year-old had a save percentage of just 25 per cent, made two errors leading directly to goals and conceded eight overall. On the plus side, he did have a 91 per cent passing accuracy – perhaps he should've played outfield.

Luckily, however, the Canadian seemed to see the funny side of his horrendous performance and uploaded a compilation of his highlights to his clips channel on YouTube, with the video being viewed more than 136,000 times so far.

VIDEO: xQc's goalkeeping fail highlights vs Sidemen FC

Who is xQC?

The name 'xQc' was derived from the last letter of his first name, 'x', combined with the abbreviation for his home province of Quebec, 'QC'. The streamer became widely known as a professional Overwatch player in 2016 and gained a huge following on Twitch. Indeed, between 2020 and 2022, xQC was the most-watched streamer on the platform for three consecutive years.

In June 2023, he signed a massive two-year deal, worth around $100 million to stream exclusively on the live streaming video service Kick. The deal has been noted as one of the largest in entertainment history, with comparisons to high-profile sports contracts, such as LeBron James' $97 million, two-year deal with the LA Lakers.