Highlights KSI and Speed's rivalry is heating up, as shown in a recent video where they compare their physiques and exchange verbal jabs.

The conflict between the two streamers has been brewing for some time, starting with a charity football match last year.

While they may have strong personalities and competitive spirits, it seems that their rivalry is more playful than hostile, with no actual bad blood between them.

A recent video posted to the 'KSI NEWS' X account has fanned the flames of rivalry supposedly forming between streaming giants JJ "KSI" and Darren Jason Watkins Jr, more commonly known as "IShowSpeed." The short clip, which surfaced on the 7th of September, shows the two highlighting their respective physiques, sparing no expense with some verbal jabs in the process.

The supposed beef shared between the two streamers may come as a surprise to some, with the dynamic personalities having collaborated on various streaming events in the past. However, to their respective followers, it seems that a conflict between the two has been long in the making.

Do KSI & Speed have genuine beef with each other?

The first cracks in their relationship appeared to form in September of last year, with the two streamers competing against one another in a charity football match between Sidemen FC and the YouTube All-Stars. Videos posted to Twitter following the event appeared to show a heated locker room face-off between the two, which was immediately proceeded by some remarkable, if not telling, on-pitch antics.

As soon as the whistle blew for kick-off, Speed targeted KSI and brought him crashing down to earth with a brutal slide tackle, immediately following this up with a celebration over his downed rival. All of this within the opening 16 seconds of the match. Influencer sports are wild.

While the confrontation between the two both on and off the pitch could be seen as nothing more than two strong-willed, competitive men trying to one up the other, fans speculated that Speed's deliberate tackle may have been the culminating act of retribution for statements previously voiced by KSI.

In a tweet made on the 23rd of September, just prior to the charity match, KSI left some rather harsh words on Speed's post showing off some of his footy skills. "Man is pure trash," he wrote. "Another fraud getting exposed this Saturday."

While things seemed to simmer down between the two following the match drama, a 10th of May Speed stream reignited the flames of rivalry. Reacting to a video of KSI mocking him, Speed went on to call out the streaming giant, offering to settle the supposed beef within the boxing ring.

"I don't know why you don't like me anymore, but it seems like we have to like, fight this problem out, bro." Speed said. "We could do a quick sparring match. Headgear, shorts, whatever. Do a little quick little sparring match together. For two minutes. Show me that Nigerian strength."

Read more: Sidemen Charity Match: KSI & Speed go head-to-head in 100m race

While no fight is formally on the horizon, with KSI already in the midst of preparing for his upcoming bout with Tommy Fury this October, the duo recently got together in a recent X video in which they are seen comparing each other's respective physiques, Speed taking the time to throw some verbal spars towards his former streaming colleague in the process.

Video: KSI & Speed compare physiques

The video is decidedly lighthearted, with a tone more reminiscent of a pair of rival siblings trying to outdo the other rather than sworn enemies with a bone to pick. Pointing at KSI's well toned abdominals, Speed comments, "You look fat. That's fat," getting a laugh from the British streamer. One would think that while the two could come to blows in the ring, not a drop of bad blood would be spilled.