English referee Mark Clattenburg found himself in an unusual position while taking charge of this year's charity Sidemen football match after a yellow card that he issued was 'Uno reversed'. The 48-year-old, who formerly refereed in the Premier League, is widely regarded as one of the most highly-rated European referees of his generation. But for the second year in a row, Clattenburg agreed to take part in the Sidemen game – which took place at the London Stadium in front of 60,000 people this time around.

More than 2.5 million fans tuned in to watch live coverage online as a number of the world's biggest YouTubers took part in the game, including KSI, IShowSpeed and Mr. Beast. In the end, the match saw the Sidemen triumph 8-5 against a YouTube All-Stars team, with more than £2.4 million raised for multiple charities.

Clattenburg has yellow card 'reversed'

While the game itself featured multiple hilarious moments, not least Speed missing a penalty, and KSI scoring an own-goal, the funniest moment of the match came when Max Fosh brought out the green Uno reverse card out of nowhere.

The YouTuber, who once ran for London mayor and is known for his pranks, was cautioned by Clattenburg for a foul on Simon Minter but had a trick up his sleeve. To those not familiar with the card game Uno, a 'reverse' card allows the player to switch the direction of play back the other way. So, in this case, Fosh essentially refused his yellow card and cautioned Clattenburg himself.

It was an interesting tactic and one that certainly won't ever happen in a real football match, but Clattenburg certainly saw the funny side on this occasion, as did fans online. Check out the hilarious moment below:

VIDEO: Clattenburg has yellow card Uno reversed

Sidemen triumph at the London Stadium

The success of Soccer Aid over the years has proven there's an appetite among fans for charity football games and the Sidemen proved this again by selling out the home of West Ham United.

Ethan Payne, also known as Behzinga, is a huge Hammers fan himself and opened the scoring early on – later describing it as a 'dream come true.' But Payne's goal was just the start. Indeed, 12 further goals followed on a scorching hot day in East London as the Sidemen ended up winning for the fourth time overall. Check out Payne's goal below:

VIDEO: West Ham fan Behzinga scores at London Stadium

Is Clattenburg still a professional referee?

Clattenburg last refereed a game in the Premier League back in 2017, though he has not given up officiating entirely. The Englishman was appointed as president of the Egyptian Referees Committee in order to improve the performances of local referees in August 2022. However, in January 2023 he was forced to resign over fears for his safety.

The Durham-born ref still takes charge of multiple charity games though – taking charge of several Soccer Aid matches. He is also set to serve as one of the referees for the BBC's 2023 revival of game show Gladiators.