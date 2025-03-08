Sidemen FC and Youtube All-Stars played out an absolutely sensational game of football in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium this afternoon, as YouTube All-Stars claimed a big 5-4 win on penalties after a 9-9 draw on the day.

Some of the world's top content creators including the likes of Logan Paul, iShowSpeed and Kai Cenat took to the field alongside the Sidemen (KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, Tobjzl, Vikkstar 123, Behzinga and Wroetoshaw) in an incredible charity game which raised an amazing amount of money.

But who were the stand-out performers on the sacred Wembley turf? These are the GIVEMESPORT player ratings from the day.

SDMN FC

xQc - 3/10

Saved a penalty from Mr.Beast but conceded some real blunders in the first-half, including a comical own-goal for the opposition's third goal. He has surely claimed his place in the next game though, because he was pure entertainment.

Mark Rober - 6/10

Known for his science skills, the former NASA engineer-turned-YouTuber did a solid job in defence while he was on the pitch to shut down iShowSpeed.

Wroetoshaw - 4/10

Gave away a penalty with a reckless lunge in the box and regularly allowed Niko Omilana in particular acres of space to score. Arguably got the loudest cheers of the day, but it wasn't for his performance.

KSI - 5/10

Goal-saving tackle to prevent Niko from scoring in the first-half, but outside of that had a pretty quiet game by his own standards.

JME - 5/10

Had some good duels with iShowSpeed and other forwards while playing at full-back. A strong showing for the musician.

Vikkstar123 - 6/10

Considering he isn't a footballer in any way, shape or form, the YouTuber-turned-DJ had a fantastic showing. A crowd favourite too, obviously.

Behzinga - 7/10 Added a Wembley goal to his London Stadium goal from a few years ago, but he ran the show in midfield for his team and was the heartbeat of most good things that SDMN FC did.

Logan Paul - 6/10

Not a great showing in the first half from the WWE Superstar - with his highlight coming when he suplexed Joe Weller for the latter's celebration. But he started the second half with a goal and improved overall, not a bad showing.

Tobjzl - 6/10

Taking corners with a trivela, nutmegs on the halfway line and a goal he refused to celebrate because it wasn't good enough.

Miniminter - 6/10

Scored a stunner from long-range as usual and laid a few chances on a plate for his teammate in a performance less spectacular than we're used to. Almost won it with the last kick of the game from the halfway line, but just overdid it. The missed the crucial penalty. Football, eh?

Zerkaa - 8/10

Couldn't buy a goal in the first-half despite long-range attempts, hitting the post and a failed bicycle kick. But tucked away a penalty in the second half for the biggest cheer of the day and ran himself into the ground.

George Clarkeyy - 7/10

Got a huge ovation when he came onto the pitch and made some great defensive interventions in the second half, especially to deny Niko. Thought he'd scored the winner too late on.

Callux - 4/10

Didn't really do much while on the pitch.

Faze Jason - 3/10

His best moment came when he randomly attempted a bicycle kick from a corner when nowhere near the ball. Outside of that, didn't offer much unfortunately.

Manny - 6/10

Got his goal and showed himself to be the best player on the pitch, even without a huge amount of game time.

Randolph - 3/10

Didn't have much of an impact with limited game time, but got a big cheer from the crowd.

LazarBeam - 4/10

Did lots of running around an was happy to be there, but didn't offer much on the pitch.

Joe Weller - 8/10

A top performance as he scored twice and was involved in lots of good play. Took a stunning suplex early on too but played through the pain barrier. A top showing.

YouTube All-Stars

Sketch - 9/10

Some solid saves in goal to prevent Zerkaa and Miniminter goals in the first half, then made some huge saves in the second half. Incredibly saved Miniminter's penalty in the shootout to win his team the game. Incredible.

Mr Beast - 3/10

Missed a penalty in the first half and didn't do much else unfortunately,

Max Fosh - 5/10

Solid showing from the centre-half.

Angry Ginge - 8/10

Aggressive and solid as ever in defence, got himself a goal and did his job throughout the game. A top performance.

Fanum - 4/10

Didn't offer much on the pitch unfortunately or him, but he got a big reaction whenever he came on.

iShowSpeed - 8/10

Needs to learn the offside rule but finally got his goal from the penalty spot. Missed a bunch of chances in regular time, but got a few assists and scored the winning penalty in the shootout.

Kai Cenat - 6/10

For someone who doesn't play the sport, he didn't do much wrong. Needed medical attention for cramp on the pitch after the game, and got himself a goal during regular time too. What a performance.

Chris MD - 8/10

Scored a trademark free-kick and ran the show while in midfield for YouTube All-Stars. Go the assist for the last-second equaliser and dispatched in the shootout. Can't ask for much more than that.

Theo Baker - 9/10

A hatr-trick for the man who was forced off injured last time around, and then scored from the spot too. A magical performance and deservedly on the winning side. Chunkz - 6/10

The North West London native was back home and did his job with a big goal in the second half. Deserves massive credit for performing while fasting for Ramadan too, although he didn't step up during the shootout.

Niko - 2/10

Missed an open goal and failed to get a shot off when clean through in the box in the first half, then missed a host of chances in the second half. He did though score from the spot in the shootout, so deserves credit for that.

Jynxzi - 4/10

Ran around a lot and got himself in the mix.

Carryminati - 2/10

He tried I guess?

WillNE - 6/10

A heroic clearance with his head in John Terry fashion gets him this rating, but he struggled otherwise.

Lachlan - 6/10

Forced the own goal from xQc with one of his first touches and was a nuisance up front throughout.

Danny Aarons - 6/10

Clattered a few people, missed a sitter late on that could have won it for his side, but overall a reliable defensive performance.

Stable Ronaldo - 3/10

Not much to say really, he tried but it didn't quite work out for him.

Deji - 4/10

Put himself about physically in the early stages and scored in the shootout, stepping up first. A solid enough performance.