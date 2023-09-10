Highlights The Sidemen FC beat YouTube All-Stars in a chaotic charity match, with KSI saving IShowSpeed's penalty in a viral moment.

The match raised over £2.4 million for charity, surpassing last year's total and showcasing the positive impact of YouTube and social media.

Speed had a forgettable game, missing a penalty and failing to score, while KSI also had a moment to forget with an own goal.

Internet sensation IShowSpeed missed a shocker of a penalty yesterday afternoon as Sidemen FC beat YouTube All-Stars 8-5 at the London Stadium in a very chaotic charity match which saw KSI go in goal and save his rival's spot kick.

There was a sell-out crowd in attendance at the home of Premier League outfit West Ham United to watch some of the most popular YouTubers and content creator's from both sides of the Atlantic. You had every Sidemen member, you had Mr Beast, you had Chris MD, you had Theo Baker, and you had many, many more, with popular comedian Stephen Tries on the mic with Hashtag United owner Spencer FC next to him.

An extraordinary £2,425,855 was raised for charity, smashing last year's charity match total of over £1 million. The massively entertaining game once again provided us with some more incredible viral moments, non more so than KSI saving IShowSpeed's second half penalty.

Speed had a match to forget

The boxing and YouTube star immediately celebrated by doing the American's hero Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration, the 'Siuuu', after saving what can be described politely as a poor penalty.

For Speed, it was very much a game to forgot in a footballing sense as he was unable to find the back of the net for the second year running as he also missed an open goal and hit the post with his second half efforts. He did, however, get himself an assist as he threaded through a lovely ball to Niko, who slotted it passed KSI, who showed why goalkeeper isn't his most naturally position.

After being cleaned out by a slide tackle from Speed in last year's charity match, KSI finally got revenge on the streamer, although he did have a moment to forgot himself as he rather comically rolled the ball over his own goal line, scoring an own goal in the process, much to his dismay and annoyance.

Video: Speed's missed penalty vs KSI

It was this reason why KSI was goalkeeper in the match, in an attempt to prevent any possible injury before his upcoming bout against Tommy Fury in October.

Read more: KSI vs Tommy Fury: The size difference between the pair is 'actually insane'

What else happened during the Sidemen Charity Match?

Fellow Sidemen member Ethan, also known as Behzinga, opened the scoring in the match in what was a special moment for the West Ham United fan, scoring at his team's home ground. In the midst of the crazy back and forth game, Manny scored an impressive hat-trick for Sidemen FC in taking the game away from the YouTube All-Stars and securing Sidemen FC's victory for the third match running.

YouTube All-Stars' bright start to the game was dampened by the injury to captain Theo Baker, who was seen taking off on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

The curse of the goalkeeper at the Sidemen Charity Match goes on as the YouTube All-Stars shot stopper XQC recorded the lowest match rating on FotMob with a score of 0.33.

Most importantly, however, the event raised a staggering amount of money for a variety of charities which included Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Teenage Cancer Trust, and Rays of Sunshine. The Sidemen selected five charities in total which the money raised will be donated to.

The event showed the positive impact YouTube and social media can have, raising a tonne of money for charity and putting on a massively entertaining match. Let's just keep Speed off penalties in future!