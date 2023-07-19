The Sidemen have announced another charity match vs the YouTube AllStars, and we have all you need to know for an event that will go down in YouTube history!

Famous British YouTube group, the Sidemen, are hosting their fifth charity football match against the YouTube AllStars. Their previous matches have sold out professional football stadiums like St Mary’s and The Valley. All done in the aim to raise money for chosen charities.

This year, the group announced the charity match would be returning for a second year running following its success in its 2022 showing. They are expecting their record attendance at this year's event.

Here’s all you need to know:

The match will take place on Saturday 9th September 2023 and will be played at West Ham’s London Stadium with a sell out crowd of 60,000 expected at the Premier League venue.

Previously, the largest stadium to host this event was St Mary’s with a capacity of 32,000. So the London Stadium provides an opportunity for more fans to see their favourite influencers.

Official kick-off time hasn’t yet been announced, but last year it was at 3:00pm, so we can expect a similar time this year.

Tickets and potential stream

Tickets sold out in just 90 minutes after going on general sale on the Sidemen FC website. The group may launch another ticket sale nearer the match, but that is seen as pretty unlikely.

However, if you couldn’t get tickets, don’t worry. You will still be able to stream the match. For the previous four matches, it has been available to stream for free on YouTube via the Sidemen YouTube channel. We can only assume it will be the same again this year.

Confirmed players

As of today, only a few players have been confirmed to be taking part in the match alongside the Sidemen, but we can expect updates to the teams as we get closer to the event.

Who’s in the Sidemen?

KSI - JJ Olatunji

Miniminter - Simon Minter

Zerkaa - Joshua Bradly

Vikkstar123 - Vikram Barn

W2S - Harry Lewis

Behzinga - Ethan Payne

TBJZL - Tobi Brown

These seven have made up the members of the Sidemen since their foundation in 2013. Their popularity has grown since then, achieving 10 million subscribers on YouTube in 2020, earning them a diamond plaque. They now have over 18 million subscribers. No members have ever left or joined their group.

Who else has been confirmed?

Mr Beast

IShowSpeed

Stars such as ChrisMD, Calfreezy, Callux, and WillNE are expected to return for another year. They have played in almost every charity match since 2016, so their appearances in 2023 are anticipated

There will also be hope among fans to see popular streamer on The United Stand, entertainer, and Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge returning as manager. He was so close to guiding the YouTube AllStars to victory last year, so may want another shot at it this year.

You can also expect to see British rapper Aitch making an appearance at the event. He will be performing during a halftime show.

Previous Charity Matches

At the first match in 2016, Sidemen FC were victorious, winning emphatically 7-2 over their rivals. YouTube AllStars would then go on to claim their first, and currently only, victory over the Sidemen in 2017, winning 2-0.

The Sidemen would return to victory in 2018, smashing the YouTube All Stars 7-1 and reclaiming the trophy. 2022 saw the closest match yet, with the Sidemen coming out victorious by 8 goals to 7. There is much anticipation to see if Sidemen can make it three in a row this year.

The first charity match at then–Premier League side Southampton’s St Mary’s stadium raised over £100,000 for the Saints Foundation.

League One side Charlton Athletic hosted the 2016, 2017, and 2022 charity matches at The Valley. The 2016 and 2017 events raised over £270,000 for the NSPCC, Young Minds and Charlton Athletic Community Trust.

The latest running of the match in 2022 was estimated to have raised £1 million for Teenage Cancer Trust, CALM, children’s charity Rays of Sunshine, and M7 Education.

Is it worth watching?

The past matches have brought about great moments for fans watching from home. WillNE’s GoPro was a particular highlight from the 2022 match, where he recorded the entire match from his perspective. He later uploaded the footage to his YouTube channel.

Comedian and YouTuber Steven Tries is also implemented as the match day commentator for those viewing on YouTube. His — let's say unique — style of commentary creates entertainment throughout the match.

Goals are pretty much a given at this event, with 34 being scored between the two sides across all four previous matches. There are also some big tackles, with the influencers getting into the spirit of the game. A fan favourite was IShowSpeed’s tackle on KSI, with the American bringing down the Briton within the first 20 seconds of the match

There are always big entertainers from across the globe present: Mr Beast from America, Lazarbeam from Australia, and of course the Sidemen from Britain to name a few. Anyone watching will almost certainly see someone who’s content they enjoy.

Our prediction

Sidemen FC enter this match as the clear favourites with their impressive record of winning three out of a possible four matches. They will also have Miniminter and TBJZL on their side who are arguably the best YouTube footballers.

With YouTube AllStars yet to have any players confirmed, it is difficult to say what they will bring to the table. But if they are able to bring players from last year's match like Theo Baker and Noah Beck, they will definitely be a threat.

If we were forced to pick a winner though, it would have to be Sidemen FC, their record speaks for itself, and it is highly likely win number four is on the cards in 2023.