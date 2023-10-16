Highlights Tommy Fury's victory over KSI in their boxing match was considered a "robbery" by KSI and his friends, as they felt KSI had done enough to win.

Footage has now emerged of the Sidemen reacting to the decision being announced, with Behzinga looking completely stunned.

Despite the controversy, Tommy Fury expressed that he is now done with crossover boxing and wants to pursue a professional boxing career like his brother Tyson.

Tommy Fury successfully defeated KSI (real name Olajide Olatuni) on Saturday night, much to the disappointment of the YouTuber’s camp. After the decision was announced, KSI called Fury’s victory a “robbery” and it appears his famous friend group feels the same way with some feeling like he had done enough to pull off a surprise victory.

The Sidemen, the YouTubers that KSI found fame with, were visibly shocked when the result was announced on Saturday night. Ethan Payne, known to fans as Behzinga, looked around in disbelief with his mouth wide open while two seats over from him Elle Brown jumped up and down celebrating. Brown was on season four of Love Island the year before Tommy Fury won the competition with now fiancée Molly-Mae. Brown grabbed onto Payne’s arms seemingly overjoyed that a fellow islander had won.

Fury won the bout via majority decision, but the night was not without its controversy. In the first round, KSI threw a right hand to which Fury responded with a shot to the back of the YouTuber’s head, leaving the former unimpressed. In the second round, Fury was then deducted a point for another illegal shot to the back of his opponent’s head.

The highly anticipated fight was another crossover event where YouTubers or influencers turn their hands to boxing, and while these types of fights certainly have their critics, their appeal cannot be denied. Manchester Arena was packed out with a capacity crowd of 20,000 who flocked to see the two men finally battle it out.

Judges' Scoring Judge 1 Judge 2 Judge 3 Round 1 10-9 KSI 10-9 KSI 10-9 KSI Round 2 9-10 Fury 9-9 10-9 KSI Round 3 9-10 Fury 9-10 Fury 9-10 Fury Round 4 9-10 Fury 9-10 Fury 9-10 Fury Round 5 9-10 Fury 10-9 KSI 9-10 Fury Round 6 10-9 KSI 9-10 Fury 9-10 Fury Final Score 56-57 Fury 56-57 Fury 57-57

However, after the fight, Tommy, brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson, said that he was now “done with crossover boxing.” Fury is a professional boxer and has made it clear that he wants to follow in his brother's footsteps and forge a career in the sport. His victory on Saturday night meant that he has kept his undefeated record intact, bringing his tally up to a total of 10 wins and zero losses. KSI, on the other hand, has only undergone one other professional fight against fellow YouTuber Logan Paul. He has now fought eight times overall with this being his first defeat.

While his friends were shocked in the box as they watched the referee raise Tommy Fury’s arm, KSI made his thoughts clear after the fight, saying: “Look at your face, look at your eyes. I’m the YouTuber, and you’re the boxer, I understand you have to win.”

KSI went on to say the result was a “robbery” and provoked suggestions of a rematch. Fury, however, it seemed, was unphased, saying the 30-year-old was a “sore loser.”

It turns out that in fact the scorecards DID have to be corrected, but unfortunately for KSI and the Sidemen, it was tweaked in favour of the Fury camp. It came to light that one of the judge’s scorecards was added up incorrectly, moving the decision from a majority one to a unanimous one in favour of Tommy. One of the judge’s scores was counted as a 57-57 draw, while the other two held 57-56, making it a majority decision. Later on, however, it turned out that the 57-57 scorecard was added up wrong and actually came to 57-56, thus making it a unanimous decision, adding to the controversy of an already heated night.