Sifan Hassan won the women’s race at the London Marathon on her debut over the 26.2 mile distance.

Her run was a real rollercoaster, and it looked like she was out of contention when she slipped nearly 30 seconds behind the leading pack with 11 miles to go.

The Dutch star was forced to stop twice due to an injured hip, revealing afterwards that she had been close to pulling out.

Hassan remained determined and kept going, however, managing to close the gap with the leaders just four miles from the finish line.

The 30-year-old then launched into a remarkable sprint finish, overtaking Ethiopia’s Alemu Megertu and Kenya’s Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchi to triumph in 2 hrs 18 mins 33 secs.

Hassan told reporters that she had cried before the start of the London Marathon as she was so scared.

She also explained why her training regime had led to a collision with a race motorbike on 24 miles. Footage has now shown just how close she was to getting taken out by the bike.

Video: Watch Sifan Hasson narrowly avoid collision with motorbike during London Marathon

In the video, Hassan can be seen abruptly turning towards a drinks station. She unknowingly runs in front of the race motorbike, just about avoiding getting hit.

Hassan revealed that she had not practised stopping at drinks stations because she had been training during Ramadan, a period when Muslims do not eat or drink during daylight hours.

“I didn’t practise collecting my drinks beforehand because of Ramadan,” she said. “I was nearly hit but I didn’t care as I wanted to finish the marathon.”

Who is Sifan Hassan?

Hassan overcame adversity to establish herself as one of the greatest middle- and long-distance runners in history.

She was born in Ethiopia but moved to the Netherlands as a refugee when she was 15-years-old.

Hassan began running while she was studying to become a nurse, but it quickly became clear that she had a supreme talent.

The star completed an unprecedented triple at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, earning gold medals in both the 5000 metres and 10,000m, and a bronze medal in the 1500 metres.

Hassan is the only athlete in Olympic history to win medals across a middle-distance event and both long-distance races at the same Games.