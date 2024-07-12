Highlights Philadelphia Eagles use the "tush push" quarterback sneak to great success in short-yardage situations.

Jalen Hurts excels at executing the shove, surpassing the rest of the NFL in conversion percentage.

Eagles must replace future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce to continue success.

Over the past few seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles have used their variation of the quarterback sneak to dominate short-yardage situations. Known as the "tush push" or the "brotherly shove," this play has frustrated opponents but is tied directly to the Eagles' mentality as a team.

As football purists would say, you can't complain if you can't stop it.

The Eagles' use of the play has garnered scrutiny from around the league, but the NFL has yet to rule on it. Many other teams have started adopting it into their own short-yardage packages. Many teams tried to replicate the Eagles' domination, but quarterback Jalen Hurts led the way in conversion rate by a long margin.​​​​​​​

Hurts is credited as the best in the league at running the sneak, but this would not be possible without the supporting cast around him, including one key contributor who will not be a team member in 2024.

Anatomy of the Shove

The shove is calculated physicality

Where the Eagles shove differs from the traditional quarterback sneak starts with the alignment of the backfield players.

Where most teams looking to run a quarterback sneak will come out in a traditional-looking heavy formation, the Eagles aren't afraid to tip their hand and let the defense know what exactly is coming their way.

Lining up with six on the line of scrimmage and four players positioned around Hurts, the Eagles are not trying to fool anyone. The defense lines up with four players surrounding both A-gaps, with all but three players condensing inside the tackle box.

The Eagles' offensive line has foot-to-foot splits without an inch of space, and they are all down in four-point stances. The tight splits will help them make the wall that they need to shield Hurts, while the four-point stances will allow them to out-leverage their opponents and create the drive needed to move the line of scrimmage.

Behind Hurts, he has two players behind him, ready for the ball to snap and move him across the goal line.

Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are lined up in more wing positions, but this is mostly to force the defense to respect their play-making ability and loosen up the box just a touch.

On the snap, the offensive line pinches immediately and plunges forward, forcing the defensive line off the ball and giving Hurts room to try to power his way in. Hurts (who takes the snap from a near squat) takes the ball and drives his way forward, as both players behind make sure to do their part by immediately slamming into him at the snap and driving their feet as well.

With the line going low and the surge from Hurts going over the top, the defense cannot prevent the Eagles from gaining a yard and scoring a touchdown.

While the push seems like one of the more medieval plays in the game, a lot goes into pulling it off. The Eagles' strategy and commitment to running it paid off, but how will it look without their spark plug?

How Will the Push Look Without Kelce?

The Eagles are losing a legend, but they have a capable player in waiting

While most of the Eagles' offensive core remains intact, they are losing the heart and soul of their team. Super Bowl champion and six-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce announced his retirement this offseason, which ended his time as one of the best centers in the NFL.

Undersized for most of his career, Kelce used his lighter, more compact frame to his advantage and became the best blocker in the NFL when operating in space.​​​​​​​

Pulling on the quarterback keeper, Kelce kicks out the end man on the line of scrimmage with a viscous block that knocks the defender to his knees and paves the way for Hurts to rumble ahead for the touchdown.

Kelce used his speed and agility to make plays in space, but he used his leverage and strength to set the tone on every quarterback sneak.

On this sneak, the Buffalo Bills nose tackle intentionally falls down on the snap, making it more difficult for Kelce to get going. However, the vet uses his leverage and balance, and Kelce keeps moving forward. As defenders try to jump to stop the play, Kelce keeps moving, and so does Hurts.

The Bills give it their all, but with Kelce leading the way and Hurts being pushed in, the play results in an Eagles touchdown.

The initial surge created by Kelce helped pave the way for the Eagles, but now they must find a way to replace this push and the player that Kelce was.

The Eagles have narrowed their options to replace Kelce, and the man for the job seems to be Cam Jurgens. Drafted in 2021 out of the University of Nebraska, Jurgens has started eight career games and has been a solid backup for the Eagles.

It's tough to ask anyone to fill the shoes of a future Hall of Famer, but Jurgens has a skill set comparable to Kelce's and can use his strength and power to create movement on the push.

It isn't easy to ask Jurgens to take over one of the most important roles in the Eagles offense, but with his prior experience starting, he should be ready to take over.

The Final Verdict

Can Jurgens live up to expectations?

The shove will live on while the Kelce era is over in Philadelphia. Despite his contributions, it is far too effective of a play to fall on the shoulders of just one player, and the Eagles still have the quarterback and personnel to pull it off at an extremely high rate.

Jurgens has big shoes to fill, but his patience during the first few years of his career off the bench will reward him and make him a new leader in the Eagles locker room.

