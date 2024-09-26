Anthony Gordon is reportedly closer to signing a new contract at Newcastle United that would see the Magpies fend off interest from Liverpool and Arsenal for his services - with the winger wanting to get back to his best in a black and white shirt. Gordon signed for the Magpies from Everton for a fee of around £45million back in January 2023 after breaking into the Toffees' first-team, and hit the ground running last season to become one of the best wingers in the Premier League.

The Merseyside native scored 11 goals and grabbed 10 assists in the top-flight last season as he became one of the most sought-after players in the division, and though Newcastle missed out on a European spot despite finishing seventh, his individual campaign did him no harm as Gareth Southgate took him to Germany for EURO 2024. That fielded external interest, specifically from Liverpool - but their interest could be quelled with reports suggesting he will prolong his future at Newcastle.

Anthony Gordon 'Close' To Extending Newcastle Deal

The wide man has been incredible since joining from Everton

The report from the Daily Mail states that Newcastle winger Gordon is close to agreeing a new contract that will see him extend his stay on Tyneside.

Reports earlier in August stated that preliminary talks had started, after a summer transfer window that saw the club hover dangerously closer to selling the winger to Liverpool than they would have liked thanks to having to meet Profit and Sustainability Rules set out by Premier League chiefs.

Discussions with Gordon have accelerated, however, with the Mail stating that there has been significant progress in recent weeks. The framework of the package is in place, and sources close to the club are confident that everything will be signed shortly.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gordon has six caps for England, but has yet to get on the scoresheet.

Gordon wants to sign a new contract to rediscover his best form at the club, having struggled to find his consistency from last season - and there is a feeling at the club that he is close to reaching those levels that took him to EURO 2024 with England. Liverpool and Arsenal remain interested, but Gordon is settled in the north-east and understands the improvements he's made under Eddie Howe.