Arsenal fear defender Gabriel Magalhaes has suffered a lengthy injury setback after limping off in their 2-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday, journalist John Cross has revealed.

The Brazil international’s injury could reportedly see him out for weeks after Mikel Arteta admitted he fears Gabriel may have suffered a ‘significant’ problem.

The Gunners are expected to issue an official update by Friday morning, but according to Cross, the early signs are ‘a major worry’ ahead of their Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Gabriel Injury ‘Major Worry’ for Arteta

Could miss Champions League quarter-final

According to Cross, Gabriel has undergone scans to determine the extent of his injury, and the early signs are far from positive for the 27-year-old centre-back:

“Gabriel has undergone scans to ascertain the extent of the issue but it could see him out for weeks and Mikel Arteta admitted after the game that he fears it is a significant problem. “Arsenal are likely to have an official update by Thursday night or Friday morning but the early signs are a major worry.”

Gabriel has been a key player for Arsenal this season, making 28 league appearances, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

The Brazilian has already faced minor injury issues this campaign and missed two games against Manchester United and Fulham in December due to a knee problem.

Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of several first-team defenders ahead of their Real Madrid clash, with Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori absent from Tuesday’s win over Fulham, while Jurrien Timber was also forced off with an injury.

The Gunners are already without Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz until the end of the season, with Mikel Merino operating as a makeshift striker in recent weeks.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 30 Wins 17 Draws 10 Losses 3 Points per game 2.03

