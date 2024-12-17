Martin Allen says West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta’s goal celebration in their 1-1 draw at Bournemouth ‘tells a lot’ after the Brazilian scored a penalty and ran over to embrace manager Julen Lopetegui.

The 27-year-old broke the deadlock for West Ham in the 87th minute on Monday night, converting a composed penalty past Kepa, before Bournemouth equalised moments later through Enes Unal’s free-kick.

It was Paqueta’s action after his goal that caught the attention of former Hammers midfielder Allen, who took to X after the game and called it ‘a significant moment’ that could potentially hint at his future at the London Stadium.

Paqueta has been heavily linked with a West Ham exit in recent weeks, with reports claiming he is keen on a return to his boyhood club Flamengo.

The Brazilian side are reportedly intent on bringing the 27-year-old back to the club where he began his senior career in 2016, making 95 appearances in all competitions before moving to AC Milan in 2018.

Paqueta has struggled to recapture his best form under Lopetegui this season, scoring only his third goal of the campaign on Monday and failing to provide a single assist so far.

He was linked with a move away from West Ham in the summer, with reports suggesting Manchester City considered signing him to bolster Pep Guardiola’s midfield.

The move ultimately did not materialise, and he remained in east London, where he first arrived in the summer of 2022 and became a key player under David Moyes, making 41 appearances and leading West Ham to the Europa Conference League title in his maiden campaign.

Paqueta will have two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract in January, meaning West Ham are in a strong negotiating position if any interested clubs make an approach.

Lucas Paqueta's West Ham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 16 Goals 3 Assists 0 Expected goals 3.4 Expected assisted goals 1.7 Minutes played 1,124

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-12-24.