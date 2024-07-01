Highlights The Orlando Magic signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to boost their defensive role players.

Caldwell-Pope's addition provides much-needed offense as a stand-still catch-and-shooter.

Orlando's young core and depth could make them a top threat in the Eastern Conference.

In the new era of parity in the NBA since Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors, having quality role players that complement your stars has proven to be nearly as valuable as the stars themselves. We've seen this concept unfold with the last six champions, with the excellent set of role guys for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Toronto Raptors.

Well, the Orlando Magic, who have been on an upward trajectory for two years now, stole one of those elite role players away from the Nuggets, signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a 3-year, $66M contract. Pope was a member of Denver's unbelievably cohesive starting five that won the 2023 championship and now brings his valuable skillset to Orlando to help them build a title team.

Although they don't have the big names or recognizable market of the other Eastern contenders, the Magic is a real threat to win the conference. They are just a move or two away, along with improvement from their homegrown talent, from competing for the Eastern Conference Title.

Caldwell-Pope Fits Perfectly With Orlando's Culture And Playstyle

Gritty, defensive-minded players thrive under Jamahl Mosley

The Magic built a culture that inspired their turnaround around a tough, defensive mentality led by head coach Jamahl Mosley. It is a great winning formula for a roster littered with tenacious defenders at all positions, and they suffocated offenses to the tune of 47 wins despite having a very poor offense themselves.

Great Defense, Terrible Offense Category Stat NBA Rank W-L 47-35 12th ORTG 112.9 22nd DRTG 110.8 3rd REB% 51.5% 4th SPG 8.2 5th

Caldwell-Pope fits perfectly into this group that already has Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, and Gary Harris. All of these guys are intense defensive players who will hound ballhandlers 94 feet if they have to and provide no entry points into the paint for opposing guards. With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner also being competent, improving defenders, there are simply no weaknesses on this roster at that end of the floor.

KCP has been one of the league's best perimeter defenders for several years now, providing immense value for Denver's last two playoff runs by guarding the opponent's best ballhandler and covering for the weaker Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. He brings consistent effort and focus to that part of his game, regardless of his offensive role or performance, which will resonate with the coaching staff and players in Orlando.

The rich just got richer (defensively).

Caldwell-Pope Also Provides A Much-Needed Offensive Boost

Orlando desperately needs off-ball talent

Anyone who watched Orlando all season long, or witnessed their excruciating first-round loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games, knows the main reason they weren't true contenders: they had no off-ball offensive players to take pressure off their star duo. Cleveland was able to pack the paint shamelessly and force Banchero and Wagner to kick it out to horrible shooters or take a contested shot in the paint.

This led to some of the worst offensive playoff performances in recent memory by Orlando, especially in the games in Cleveland. Banchero still managed to be incredible, showcasing his superstar potential, but Wagner struggled brutally in the series, culminating in a 1-15 Game 7 stinker.

None of the aforementioned defensive role players bring much to the table offensively, especially as off-ball players. This makes Caldwell-Pope's spot-up abilities even more valuable than on other teams, as he will be by far their best play-finisher and will take a lot of defensive attention off of the Magic's stars.

Pope will be a weapon as a stand-still catch-and-shooter, a closeout attacker, and can run two-man action with either Banchero or Franz because of his ability to pick-and-pop. Movement shooters are at a premium in today's game, and Pope is one of the very best in basketball.

Much-Needed Offense Span PPG 3P% TS% Spot-Up PPP (Percentile) Magic 2023-24 110.5 (24th) 35.2% (24th) 57.7% (17th) 1.04 (41.4) Magic 2024 Playoffs 100.3 (13th) 30.9% (14th) 52.7% (15th) 0.75 (6.7) Pope 2023-24 10.1 40.6% 60.2% 1.16 (80.7)

Now, Orlando still has a lot of improvement to go in terms of overall offensive talent to truly be a championship threat. They need to add another talented off-ball offensive player to the mix as well as get continued improvement from their main guys, especially Wagner. Trading a couple of their defensive stalwarts for another shooter could go a long way towards legitimate contention.

Magic May Be In Position To Pass 76ers

Despite Paul George signing, Orlando has specific advantages

Although the Philadelphia 76ers made the most noise so far in free agency by signing star wing Paul George, Orlando has a sneaky claim to be the third-best team in the East, especially with another quality move or two. Philadelphia has a more exciting and talented roster on paper than the Magic do, but Orlando has several things working for them as they battle for positioning in the East.

The biggest advantage Orlando has over Philly and several of the other squads vying to be included in the top threats to Boston is their depth and durability. Sure, the Sixers have a star-studded big three that will make more headlines, but the Magic have an improving core duo that is 22 and 21 years old surrounded by a seemingly endless number of quality role players. Pope, Suggs, Isaac, Fultz, Black, Anthony, Harris, Wendell Carter, and Moritz Wagner are all great depth pieces that should help Orlando withstand injuries much better.

Their best players are also so much younger and more durable than George and Embiid are, or the Bucks' aging stars. The advantage of having an extremely young team is their health and ability to give their full effort on a nightly basis, which gives Orlando a higher floor in the regular season. The playoffs could be a different story, but at least they can be confident that their best players will suit up for their biggest games.

Availability: The Best Ability? Players Games Missed 2022-2024 Embiid/George 93 Lillard/Antetokounmpo 61 Banchero/Wagner 27

The same cannot be said for many of the East's top teams.