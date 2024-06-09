Highlights Klay Thompson could potentially sign with the Orlando Magic in free agency.

The Magic are in need of improved shooting, and Thompson's skills could greatly enhance their offense.

Thompson's move to the Magic could take them to the next level in the Eastern Conference.

Once free agency begins in the NBA, one of the bigger names set to be on the market is Klay Thompson. Thompson has had a tremendous career to this point with the Golden State Warriors, the club that selected him in the 2011 NBA Draft at No. 11.

Thompson quickly established himself as another incredible shooter who was paired with the one and only Stephen Curry, who was drafted two years prior by Golden State in 2009. The Splash Brothers have been terrific for so long, and they, alongside Draymond Green, have won four NBA championships together throughout their tenure.

Looking at what could be ahead for the five-time All-Star, though, it seems as if he may be signing elsewhere this coming offseason. And a club that’s reportedly shown interest in pursuing Thompson has been the Orlando Magic, a squad that could greatly benefit in bringing in the veteran shooter.

A Change in Scenery Could be Great for Klay Thompson

That potential move could be terrific for both sides

It was reported last month how Thompson and the Magic have a "mutual interest," by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. It would appear to be a tremendous fit, too.

Thompson going to the Magic would be a logical basketball move. The Warriors seem to be a group that might not be a realistic title contender in the tougher Western Conference at this point, and with Orlando’s shooting needs around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Thompson would be a seamless fit.

Thompson is a career 38.7 percent three-point shooter in his career on a robust 7.6 attempts per outing. As one of the greatest marksmen in NBA history, he is sixth on the NBA’s all-time three-point makes list. Though he has lost a step in recent seasons due to his age and injury history, he is still a player teams have to continually account for.

Klay Thompson Stats Comparison Category PPG FG% 3P% 2023-24 Season 17.9 43.2% 38.7% Career 19.6 45.3% 41.3%

But at 34, Thompson is far from his prime at this point. Having said that, his off-ball and movement shooting expertise would still be a welcome addition to Orlando.

The Magic turned a corner in the 2023-24 campaign, got back to the playoffs, and had a more than respectable showing in the first round versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, losing in seven games. To help them take the next step, bringing in more shooting could make a big difference, and a Thompson signing could do just that.

Orlando is a young and talented group led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, two players with incredibly bright futures in the league. Others, such as Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., and Cole Anthony are quality pieces as well.

Magic Need More Shooting

Thompson would be a logical addition for Orlando

With that said, Orlando does need shooting help, as they were dead last in three-point shots made and 24th in efficiency. If the Magic are able to lure in Thompson, he would boost their settled offense, and his spacing and off-ball impact could make Orlando’s drivers and on-ball threats even more dangerous throughout games.

Orlando Magic — 2023-24 Three-point Shooting Stats Category Stat Stat/NBA Rank 3PM 11.0 30th 3PA 31.3 29th 3PT% 35.2% 24th

Now whether Thompson would ultimately sign elsewhere is something to ponder, but given how he could make a big impact on a still-young Magic group, it might be a great next chapter for him. Thompson is a Warriors legend of course. However, a change in scenery with the Magic would seem appealing.

The Magic could surely use his shooting for one, and they should be able to offer a considerable deal with them set to have over $60 million in cap space this summer. And for Thompson, playing in the more manageable Eastern Conference could also be alluring.

It’s not as if the East doesn’t have contenders, but if a player like Thompson were brought into the fold in Orlando, with their young guns and big men, that could push them to the next level into contention in the East.

If Thompson were to sign with the Magic, his off-ball contributions and movement shooting would boost Orlando’s offensive abilities in how that could aid in their continual driving efforts, and could give an additional kickout threat for Banchero and company.

Granted, Thompson wouldn’t be in the same situation as he’s been for so long with Golden State, so one would have to expect him to take some time to get acclimated. That will only be natural, given the newer circumstances.

All things considered, though, given that Orlando is an ascending club in the East, and has a really nice crop of young talent, which could include draft picks to come, one couldn’t blame Thompson for choosing the Magic for his next chapter. Either way, it'll be fascinating to see if Thompson does eventually end up being back with Golden State, or perhaps goes elsewhere.