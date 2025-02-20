The great thing about football is that it's diverse in terms of differences in playing styles, abilities and traits. Whilst it's always great to see explosive and powerful players in action who can steam past opponents using their athleticism, it's also nice to see the more elegant players - those that just glide across the pitch and make everything look effortless.

At GIVEMESPORT, we have created a list of the 10 silkiest players in football history. These players were 'easy on the eye' and made the game look very simple. From Jay-Jay Okocha's elegance to Ronaldinho's added flair, this list has got it all.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - How long were they at the peak of their powers?

- How long were they at the peak of their powers? Wow Factor - How often did they produce moments which made fans get out of their seats?

- How often did they produce moments which made fans get out of their seats? Overall Quality - These players will come from various eras, so how good were they in their generation?

10 Dimitar Berbatov

Notable Teams: Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Fulham

Dimitar Berbatov, the Bulgarian maestro, played football at his own pace, often looking like he was walking in slow motion while others around him were sprinting. His touch was absolutely immaculate, and he made complex moves look ridiculously easy.

In the mid to late 2000s, especially at Manchester United, Berbatov was behaving like 'false nine' strikers do regularly in football today. He had the strength and technique to hold up the ball and link play with his attacking teammates. And, he would drop off the defensive line and look for the ball to his feet in pockets of space, so he could use his exquisite passing and vision to open the defence up.

Whether it was his iconic spin at the byline against West Ham United before serving it on a plate for Cristiano Ronaldo, or his casual flicks and control when plucking the ball out of the sky, Berbatov is certainly worthy of being on the list of the silkiest players ever.

9 Jay-Jay Okocha

Notable Teams: Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe, PSG, Bolton Wanderers

Ranking at number nine on this list is Nigeria's Jay-Jay Okocha. When you talk about pure entertainment, very few have been able to get bums off seats as Okocha did. His dribbling skills, flicks, and audacious tricks left defenders embarrassed.

Okocha’s ability to glide across the pitch with the ball glued to his feet made him one of the most watchable players of his generation. His goal against Bayern Munich goalkeeper, Oliver Kahn, while playing for Eintracht Frankfurt, remains one of the silkiest goals in recent football history. He dribbled past multiple players and faked out the legendary goalkeeper several times before scoring.

The Nigerian legend had a unique blend of street football flair but effectiveness in an actual competitive game of football. He dazzled fans across Europe with his easy-on-the-eye style of play.

8 Johan Cruyff

Notable Teams: Ajax, Barcelona

Johan Cruyff is one of the most iconic and influential players in football history. The Dutchman invented the famous "Cruyff Turn" in the 1970s, and since then it has become one of the most iconic skills in football history.

At Ajax, he won eight Eredivisie titles and five Dutch cups, across two spells at the club. He played a huge role in helping the club secure three consecutive European Cups in the early 70s, before moving to Barcelona, where he also reached legendary status, despite only winning one La Liga title in five years.

Beyond his dribbling, his vision, balance, and composure under pressure made him an artist in motion, and there is no wonder he won three Ballon d'Or awards in his career.

7 George Best

Notable Teams: Manchester United, Fulham

Coming at number seven on this list is George Best. Best combined speed, agility, and impeccable dribbling to glide past defenders effortlessly. The fact he could finish and cross with either foot made him virtually unstoppable, as defenders did not know which way he was going to go.

At Manchester United, he became a superstar because of how he terrorised defences. For that reason, he is up there as one of the best British players to ever do it in the English top-flight. The Northern Irish legend made everything look natural, whether he was slaloming through defenders or finishing with finesse. His playing style was smooth, and he was once described by the legendary Pele as the best player he had ever seen.

6 Garrincha

Notable Teams: Botafogo

Garrincha toyed with defenders because of his effortless change of direction with his trademark dribbling. What made the Brazilian's ability even greater was the fact that he had to contend with physical defects.

He had a deformed spine, a right leg that was longer and bent inwards, and a left leg that was shorter and bent outwards. He also had a genetic disorder that affected his hamstring muscles and required his right leg to be amputated at the age of two. Yet, despite his physical disabilities in his legs, Garrincha's ball control and unpredictability made him one of the most graceful wingers ever.

5 Zinedine Zidane

Notable Teams: Juventus, Real Madrid

Few players have combined power and grace like Zinedine Zidane did. His ball control was mesmerising, his turns were fluid, and his technique, whether plucking the ball out of the sky or hitting a volley, was flawless.

While certainly not the most flamboyant player on this list in terms of tricks and showboating, Zidane made the game look easy. He excelled in every aspect of the game. His ability to manoeuvre in tight spaces, especially with his signature roulette, made him look like he was floating across the pitch. The Frenchman is one of just nine players in history to have won the Ballon d’Or, Champions League and World Cup.

4 Ronaldo Nazario

Notable Teams: Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, AC Milan

The original Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazario, was a force of nature with immaculate footwork and technique. His dribbling at full speed was unmatched, and his step-overs and body feints were executed with fluidity.

Whether at Barcelona, Inter Milan, or Real Madrid, he made defenders look helpless with his silky skills. Nicknamed in his home country of Brazil "O Fenomeno", the attacker changed the common perception of what a number nine should be. This has led to forwards that are more of a complete package in the modern game as opposed to a 'fox in the box' like they used to be back in the 1980s and 90s etc.

While he may have loved to showboat with his tricks, it all looked natural and none of it was forced, which is why he was so effective. Unfortunately, bad injury luck impacted his career, but there is no doubt he'd have been at the top of his game for as long as he wanted to.

3 Diego Maradona

Notable Teams: Barcelona, Napoli

Diego Maradona didn’t just dribble past players, he danced around them, without even using much skill that the modern players try to pull off in a one-versus-one scenario today. It was all natural dribbling speed, agility and ball control. His iconic runs, like the "Goal of the Century" against England in the World Cup in 1986, showcased his ability to glide across the pitch and around opposition players with ease, despite defenders hacking at his heels.

The Argentinian's close control was something quite extraordinary, and something quite rare. Perhaps Lionel Messi is the closest modern-day player that could replicate his dribbling style, especially considering they have both represented Argentina and are left-footed.

2 Ronaldinho

Notable Teams: Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG

Few players have ever played with the joy and smoothness of Ronaldinho. His first touch, flicks, and unpredictable dribbles were pure magic and simply epitomises what Brazilian football was, and still is, all about.

He could execute the impossible: whether it was elastico dribbles, sombrero flicks, no-look passes, or effortless lobs over goalkeepers. Watching Ronaldinho play was like watching freestyle football during a competitive game. What made him even more special was the fact that he was doing this at an extremely high level. He was a defender's nightmare because the only person that could stop Ronaldinho was himself.

1 Pele

Notable Teams: Santos

Coming in at number one is arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Pele. The Brazilian made football look natural; his dribbling, passing, and finishing were all effortless skills that you simply can't coach. He was naturally gifted.

He didn’t rely on unnecessary flair, unlike a lot of Brazilian players nowadays. Everything he did had