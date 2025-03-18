Being likened to none other than Cristiano Ronaldo is as big a compliment as a young and aspiring footballer can get – the Portuguese talisman is the epitome of perfect professionalism and has carved out a career envied by the masses.

Well, welcome to the world of Ousmane Dembele. Rennes’ Sporting Director Mikael Silvestre, formerly of Premier League duo Manchester United and Arsenal, once claimed that his compatriot could reach the levels of the Real Madrid deity.

Close

Of course, the names linked with being the heir to Ronaldo’s throne, over the years, have come and gone: Jese Rodriguez, Wilfried Zaha, Joao Felix all spring to mind but, unsurprisingly, only a few have even been able to scratch the surface.

But how has the aforementioned Dembele fared? Praised by Silvestre in 2016 as a stand-out talent in Rennes’ academy ranks, he’s played in all corners of European football, but how is he doing at becoming the next Ronaldo? Let’s take a look.

Silvestre Waxed Poetic about Dembele in 2016

‘He reminds me of a young Cristiano’