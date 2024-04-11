Highlights Rangers face title fate vs Celtic with postponed Dundee game, amid backlash from Simon Jordan over club's actions.

Rangers have been left livid after their game vs Dundee was called off for a second time due to adverse weather conditions, with the club releasing a statement condemning the integrity of the Tayside outfit, alongside fans airing their anger at the unfolding events - but Simon Jordan has hit back at the Glaswegian outfit by branding them as "hypocrites" for not addressing their own downfalls.

Rangers' draw against Celtic at the weekend has still left them with the opportunity to wrap up the title as it remains in their hands - though a loss at Celtic Park once the Scottish Premiership split fixtures are announced would swing the tide back in the Hoops' favour in what is a blockbuster end to the campaign. However, their game against Dundee being postponed for the second time means that the Scottish Premiership 'split' cannot be determined until that game is completed - with fixtures for the final stage of the season needing to be arranged by the time this weekend's fixtures are finished.

Simon Jordan: Rangers are Displaying 'Holier-Than-Thou" Attitude

Rangers are just seven games from Scottish Premiership glory

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan held no punches at Rangers for their attitude towards the Old Firm Derby - labelling the club as 'vitriolic and condescending.

Jordan said, via the Daily Record: "This is a club that can't get its act together to let fans in against their biggest rivals. They are probably breaching SPFL rules themselves by not allowing away fans for their biggest rivals. So there's an irony behind that, I'm not sure why Rangers have felt the need to go so robust. They may be playing to the gallery of their fans but it's a bit ridiculous and hypocritical.

"I don't know why they're being holier-than-thou. It sounds remarkably pompous and condescending. They don't have their own house in order. If you're going to stand there and start preaching to people, even if you've got validity in what you're saying, when you're pointing at other people, four fingers point back at you. Because Rangers don't cover themselves in glory. They could have played this game last week but it didn't suit them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rangers have won just one top-flight title since the 2010-11 season

"I like Rangers and I want them to win the league. But I don't understand why they had to be so vitriolic. They are standing on the mountain looking down on everybody else as if they are someone really meaningful. They are a significant club but it's very high-handed and slightly unnecessary. There's probably a reason other clubs don't like the Old Firm, and this is probably it.

"If I was Dundee, this is what I would say: 'That's wonderful, but I don't give a monkey's what you think. I will be judged by the SPFL, not you. Who are you? You can't get your own house in order. You can't even have fans coming from your rivals because you can't behave yourselves. You get into line.'"

The Main Issue With Dundee vs Rangers Being Postponed

The postponement will cause all kinds of backlog issues in the Premiership

After 33 games of a 38-game season, the Scottish Premiership splits into two: a top six and a bottom six. The current table has most teams on 32 games, set to find out their fates after the weekend's fixtures - but Dundee's postponement has thrown a huge spanner in the works.

With Dundee being sixth in the table, they would need to pick up a win away at Aberdeen on Saturday to avoid an anxious wait as to whether they will be in the top six of the split or not. Furthermore, they would need to wait for the result of Hibernian vs Motherwell - the clubs in 7th and 8th - on Saturday to know what they would need against the Dons in order to avoid any murkiness in terms of their schedule.

Rangers weren't happy the game was called off with the title race closing in, and they released a statement questioning the professionalism of Tony Docherty's men after a second postponement. But Jordan has lumped the blame on the Gers by telling them to 'get their own house in order' before slamming others.

