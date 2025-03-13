Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe 'won't be' the man that the club's owners will see take them to Premier League and the Champions League, according to Simon Jordan - who believes that the Magpies may already have lined up a replacement for the Englishman, even if they do win Sunday's League Cup final against Liverpool.

Howe was drafted in as Newcastle's first managerial appointment following their Saudi takeover at St. James' Park back in November 2021, dragging the club away from the relegation zone in his first campaign as boss before embarking on a terrific Premier League season that saw them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years the following campaign.

Jordan: Howe a 'Gatekeeper' at Newcastle, He Could be Sacked

The English gaffer has done extremely well at St. James' thus far...

Although he failed to qualify for Europe's premier cup competition last season, Howe is well within the race this season - and the Magpies are also into their second cup final under his tutelage, facing the Reds at Wembley on Sunday.

Eddie Howe's Premier League statistics - Newcastle record by season Season Games managed Wins 2021/22 27 13 2022/23 38 19 2023/24 38 18 2024/25 28 14

But having lost to Manchester United at the same stage two years ago, the Magpies boss may be hard-pressed to lose once again - with Jordan stating that Howe is merely a 'gatekeeper' for the club's owners, who will want someone else to come in to win them the most lucrative trophies in English and European football.

Speaking to talkSPORT on Thursday, via the Daily Express, Jordan stated:

"I've always said, and I don't make any apologies for this, I said this to him when I spoke to him, is that I've always felt [Howe] is the gatekeeper. "You had such luminaries like (Alan) Pardew who took exception to that. He didn't understand what I meant. Ultimately, it's very unlikely that the lofty ambitions of the Saudis, who didn't buy Newcastle so they can win the League Cup, they want to win the Premier League and Champions League. "They will take the League Cup in the meantime because it will mean so much to the fans. My perception was that Eddie might be very valuable and deservingly rewarded for achieving something at Newcastle, which is getting a good side, a team that is really competitive in the Premier League and who people actually like to watch. "But is he going to win something for Newcastle? Maybe he will win the League Cup on the weekend but I don't see Newcastle [winning trophies] not because of Howe but because of the restrictions put upon their ability to spend... That might well mean that Eddie becomes a casualty in 18 months, knocking on the door of the FA's building to take over from Thomas Tuchel."

Eddie Howe Has Done an Incredible Job at Newcastle

Fans could only dream of returning to Europe so quickly

Since taking over in the Premier League back in November 2021, Howe's side are fourth in the overall Premier League table - behind only Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal, with 219 points from 130 games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Howe has won 84 of his 162 games in charge of Newcastle United.

He's done an immense job, but the club's top brass will want to be challenging for the top spots in England and Europe - and if Howe can't get there in the coming years, it could see him back on the managerial scrapheap as they aim for greatness.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-03-25.

Related Newcastle Offered ‘Incredible’ Star in Cut-Price Summer Deal Newcastle United could look to the future with the signing of one of South America's best young striking talents

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.