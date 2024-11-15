Simon Jordan believes one of Southampton, Crystal Palace or Wolverhampton Wanderers should appoint David Moyes as their new manager, to give them a chance of surviving in the Premier League this season.

Moyes has been out of a job since leaving West Ham United in the summer, ending his near five-year spell at the London Stadium. Leading the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory in 2023, the Scotsman carries an impressive CV, and it was reported earlier this week that he's open to returning to management, amid speculation linking him to the Southampton job.

The Saints may well be in the market for a new head coach in the immediate future as Russell Martin's side continue to misfire, and Jordan believes that, while the South Coast outfit may not be the ideal fit for Moyes, one of the Premier League strugglers should pick the veteran boss up.

Jordan: Southampton, Palace or Wolves Should Appoint Moyes

He's one of the most coveted managers available

Boasting an experienced portfolio, having taken charge of Preston, Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham, Moyes is perhaps the most experienced and coveted head coach available on the market. Thus, he is inevitably garnering Premier League interest, with Crystal Palace said to be eyeing a move for the 61-year-old, while Wolves are also said to be considering him.

Writing for the Daily Mail, talkSPORT pundit Jordan endorsed Moyes, claiming an array of struggling English clubs should have him on their managerial shortlists:

"Ruud van Nistelrooy is on the market after his short stint at Manchester United but if you’re a team that needs fixing at the bottom, it’s David Moyes you want. "I’m not calling for any particular manager to lose his job, but Moyes would give any struggler a chance of surviving if he took up the challenge. "Southampton might be the trickiest ask, because they have been conditioned to playing only one way – and not the way David tends to. "But while Saints might not be a perfect fit, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Leicester aren’t possession-based teams, so look a decent match - though I have to give some kudos to Steve Cooper, who I think has done alright at the King Power given the personnel he’s got."

Moyes' Managerial Record Matches Managed 1,150 Wins 489 Draws 285 Losses 376 Win Percentage 42.52%

