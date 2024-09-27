Pundit Simon Jordan has warned prospective new Everton owner Daniel Friedkin that he'll struggle to find a manager who can do a better job than Sean Dyche at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have started the new campaign in dire form, having only registered their first Premier League point last weekend in a 1-1 draw with Leicester City. As a result, the Merseysiders sit second from bottom in the top flight, ahead of Wolves only on goals scored.

However, some potentially positive news emerged for the Goodison faithful this week, with the Friedkin group reaching an agreement to acquire Everton and takeover from Farhad Moshiri. While the acquisition isn't expected to be completed for several months, the pressure could be on Dyche imminently once the deal is finalised, if the English manager doesn't begin to reverse the team's fortunes on the pitch.

Jordan Sends Warning to Friedkin

The radio host belives there isn't a manager who can better Dyche

Steering Everton to safety last season despite incurring a points deduction, there was a belief that Dyche would be able to build upon last season's encouraging campaign, although this certainly hasn't transpired as of yet. Defeats at the hands of Brighton, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Aston Villa meant a negative atmosphere around Goodison Park has surfaced once again, although news of a proposed change in ownership could reignite the blue half of Merseyside.

While fans may be excited by the prospect of an exchange of who runs the club, Dyche could be fearing the worst. Such drastic changes at clubs rarely end well for the man in charge in the dugout, but Jordan believes that the new hierarchy at Everton should hold judgment on the former Burnley boss until at least near the end of the current season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the ex-Crystal Palace owner said:

"They’ve had four managers at Roma in four years, so he makes managerial changes moderately quickly. Sean Dyche is going to do no worse or no better than anyone else coming in to deal with the current malaise. "Unless you’re going to change the landscape for Sean, which is give him a lot more resources and better players, then it’s difficult to see who would do a better job. I think that in the short term, it shouldn’t mean much to Sean – towards the end of the season, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a change.”

With legal proceedings to come and the ownership change still needing ratifying by the Premier League, Dyche has some time on his side to turn things around. However, the pressure is on to do so almost immediately, otherwise his place will be under threat.

Dyche's Everton Record Matches Managed 69 Wins 23 Draws 17 Losses 29 Win Percentage 33%

United Still Eyeing Branthwaite

Ashworth focused on the signing

A potential future concern for Everton's new ownership group will be retaining key defender Jarrad Branthwaite. The England international was the subject of interest from Manchester United in the summer, and reports have emerged suggesting that the Red Devils' sporting director Dan Ashworth is fully focused on landing the player at some point in 2025.

Ashworth is said to be a huge admirer of Branthwaite, and could be willing to push the boat out in regard to finances to secure the 21-year-old next year. The former PSV loanee is yet to play for Dyche's team so far this season, having missed out entirely through injury, so his eventual return will be a huge boost for the under-pressure manager.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 27/09/2024