Highlights Erik Ten Hag is facing criticism after a 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

United are struggling, and barring a strong run to end the season, they must win the FA Cup final if they are to qualify for Europe.

Simon Jordan doubts Ten Hag, but has also warned against links for Gareth Southgate.

Erik ten Hag came under even more fire after his Manchester United side were handed a 4-0 drubbing against Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football's showing - though whilst Simon Jordan claims that he has "never got" the Dutchman, he warned the Red Devils away from a move for Gareth Southgate.

United's heavy-handed defeat in south London saw their 13th of the season in the Premier League, a new club record having suffered 12 defeats in David Moyes' horrific stint and the 2021/22 campaign that saw them alternate between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. With Newcastle, Arsenal and Brighton to play in the league, a near-miracle is needed to secure European football and even though the Old Trafford club will have a chance for continental respite if they don't finish in the top seven with an FA Cup final to come, they would have to beat rivals Manchester City at Wembley to secure a place in European football next season.

Ten Hag's future at United is hanging on by a thread, but whilst Jordan claims that he has never got the Dutchman, he warned away from appointing Southgate, who has reportedly built a strong rapport with INEOS and has been tipped to be appointed at Old Trafford, as boss for the future.

Jordan: "Which Disease You’d Like to Have Least"

Southgate has been linked with Manchester United in recent months

Speaking on talkSPORT on Tuesday morning, host Jim White said: “I’ll put something to you. If it becomes a shootout between [Erik] ten Hag and [Gareth] Southgate, who wins it?”

But Jordan shot back, stating that both would be at a 'disease' at Old Trafford. The former Crystal Palace chief said:

“What’s that, is that which disease you’d like to have least? Is that what you’re suggesting? With due respect, what you’re saying is pitch these two individuals against each other as a race to the bottom - in which disease do you want least, which affects you the least. "Ten Hag to me is only a viable option if there’s something you know behind the scenes that the outside world and its eyes can’t see and don’t know. Over two years, you have to see something that indicates a cultural shift and a premise that is far better than the one you inherited."

Manchester United's Future Under Erik Ten Hag

The Dutchman has endured second-season syndrome

Ten Hag's first season was, by all accounts, not bad at all. A third-placed finish, two cup finals with one being successful and a quarter-final run to the Europa League had fans hoping for a strong second season. But an early exit in the Carabao Cup, a disastrous last-placed finish in their Champions League group and their record loss tally in the Premier League has massively put him under pressure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won 65 of his 110 games in charge of Manchester United

Should United stick with Ten Hag, it could be even tougher to finish in the top seven with the likes of Newcastle and Aston Villa breaking into the "Big Six" mould, whilst Chelsea are improving and with other clubs on their peripheral such as West Ham, Brighton and Bournemouth, a poor start to next campaign could see United finish in mid-table.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-05-24.