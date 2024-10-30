Simon Jordan has slammed Ange Postecoglou after he insisted he would never prioritise one game over another ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s EFL Cup clash against Manchester City on Wednesday.

In the press conference on Tuesday, the Australian tactician was told that some fans view Wednesday’s game as more important than the subsequent fixtures against Aston Villa in the Premier League and Galatasaray in the Europa League.

Postecoglou responded to this by saying he would never try to win ‘brownie points’ with supporters by prioritising one game more than another:

“I'm not a supporter of this club, I'm the manager of this football club & I'd hate to think that any supporter of this football club thinks that I try harder in one game than another. “But it would be the biggest injustice for me as a manager if I said, 'We're going to try harder tomorrow than we do at the weekend or we did last weekend.’”

Jordan, speaking on TalkSPORT, has responded to Postecoglou’s comments, suggesting the Australian did put out a weakened side against Fulham last year, which saw Spurs crash out of the Carabao Cup on penalties:

“I don’t know what he’s talking about. I really like him, I really want him to be successful. When he talks about not making enough effort in the game, what are you talking about, Ange? “You put a weakened side against Fulham last year, and you lost, you put Son on the bench, Maddison on the bench, put Kulusevski on the bench, you played a second string team for reasons that are your own and perfectly your entitlement.”

Spurs lost in the second round of last season's competition after Postecoglou made nine changes to his starting XI, and he has hinted at changes to his side for the Man City clash as well.

Tottenham are expecting to be without captain Heung-min Son and fellow winger Wilson Odobert, who has suffered a fresh setback in training.

Spurs will be hoping to return to winning ways against the Premier League champions after suffering a disappointing 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace over the weekend, with Jean-Philippe Mateta’s goal making the difference.

The fourth loss of the season saw Tottenham remain eighth in the table, having amassed 13 points from their opening nine games of the competition.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25) Games 13 Wins 8 Draws 1 Losses 4 Goals scored 26 Goals conceded 12 Points per game 1.92

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-10-24.