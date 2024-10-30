Simon Jordan has criticised Eddie Howe after he urged fans not to boo his substitutions, saying the Newcastle United boss is asking ‘for an ideal world’.

Howe's decision in the 2-1 loss at Chelsea to withdraw midfielder Sandro Tonali sparked an angry response from the away fans on Sunday, as loud boos were heard at Stamford Bridge after the Italian was replaced in the second half.

The 24-year-old was one of three players taken off by Howe at the 68-minute mark, alongside Miguel Almiron and Harvey Barnes.

Speaking after the game, the Magpies boss stood by his decision to bring Tonali off again before full-time and, as quoted by The Northern Echo, said:

“I love the fact the supporters regard Sandro in the highest esteem as I do. That is really pleasing. “The only thing I would ask is that any frustrations towards me or any decisions are reflected after the game, not in the moment. “I think it’s difficult then for the players coming onto the pitch. Not that it should necessarily affect their performance, but it just does create an element of doubt.”

Jordan, speaking on talkSPORT, responded to Howe’s post-match plea, saying you ‘can’t ask fans to manage their disappointment’ after they booed Tonali's substitution:

“He’s asking for an ideal world, and it doesn’t exist. Football fans have their own view. I don’t suppose he’d say ‘I want you to stop all this cheering, when we score goals, I want you to suppress your emotion. I want you to suppress the exuberation.’ “So you can't then ask football fans to just manage the disappointment. You can't have all the emotivity that goes with sports and then say, but not that part, just that part over there. “I do think he's right. I don't think it's particularly constructive. I mean, the Sandro example is probably not a great example, because he has been out for a year, because he put himself in disrepair. He should be able to play a full shift on a football pitch and give the fans something back. “But the criticism of Eddie Howe, he has to get on with. The problem with football is if you try and take something away from somebody or ask somebody not to do something, they'll do the polar opposite.”

Having served a ban for breaching betting regulations that lasted the best part of a year, Tonali made his return to the Newcastle squad earlier this season and has already made eight appearances in all competitions, as well as four starts for Italy in the Nations League.

The 24-year-old is yet to complete 90 minutes for the Magpies this season – his 78-minute showing against Manchester City in September remains his longest appearance under Howe this term.

Facing Chelsea once more in the EFL Cup clash on Wednesday, Newcastle will be hoping to turn their fortunes around against the Blues, after extending their winless run to six games on Sunday.

The 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge saw the Magpies drop to 12th in the Premier League table, now six points below the top four.

Sandro Tonali's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 7 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Expected goals 0.7 Shot-creating actions 8 Minutes played 362

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-10-24.