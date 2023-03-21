Eddie Hearn and Simon Jordan went head-to-head in a fiery exchange on talkSPORT on Tuesday morning.

The two are extremely opinionated and have clashed numerous times in the past.

Arguably the most tense moment during the hour-long conversation came when Hearn accused Jordan of going bankrupt at Crystal Palace.

Jordan purchased The Eagles in 2000 and served as chairman until the club went into administration in 2010.

Jordan was not happy at all with Hearn's claim and it got heated between the pair would be an understatement. View the exchange below...

VIDEO: Simon Jordan hits back after Eddie Hearn says he went bankrupt at Crystal Palace

Hearn told Jordan: "You are the king of hypocrisy, you talk like you are some kind of business expert. We know how that went for you..."

Jordan hit back: "No, no. In order to lose a lot of money, you have to make it in the first place."

"It's a marathon not a sprint, mate. You went skint," Hearn said in reply.

After Jordan denied that claim, Hearn added: "Yes you did, you went bankrupt at Crystal Palace Football Club."

The former Crystal Palace chairman was not happy at all as he fired back.

He said: "Don't be stupid Eddie I didn't go bankrupt at all, don't say silly things that could get you into trouble. Because I didn't go bankrupt.

"What I did, as the biggest creditor, because of the biggest banking crisis in the world, I took a view that I could no longer fund it [Palace] anymore, put it into administration and brought out 50 million quid on the basis of the fact I made 100 million quid. So get your facts right."

Taking on board Jordan's comments, Hearn then cheekily said: "I apologise, you took the club into administration."

Jordan then hit back: "No, I didn't take it into administration, a secured creditor took it there and I had to take my medicine. I've never complained about it, I've never started whining or cried about it."

The clip ended with Hearn accusing Jordan of 'crying about many things' before saying 'he doesn't acknowledge any side of business.'

After clashing numerous times, the conversation ended on friendly terms as the two declared their respect for each other.