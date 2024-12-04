West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui's run of poor results in the Premier League means that he is walking a managerial tightrope in terms of keeping his job in east London - but former Crystal Palace chairman and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has baulked at the thought of Graham Potter coming in to replace him, by calling the former Chelsea man a 'flake' for the way he handled his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Potter won just 12 of his 31 games at the Blues in a tenure lasting just seven months, before he was given the boot. Failing to return to management since, his exploits elsewhere in the Premier League and Championship have seen him linked with multiple top-flight jobs - but Jordan has winced at the thought of him taking the Hammers' hot seat after showing undesirable qualities in his first rodeo in the capital.

Jordan: Graham Potter 'A Flake' And Showed 'Weak' Leadership

His spell at Chelsea was an unwavering failure

Speaking on talkSPORT amid West Ham's woes, Jordan went against the grain to say that Graham Potter would not be a great appointment for the Irons by calling him a 'flake', describing his lack of leadership in his time at Chelsea.

Graham Potter's Premier League statistics at Chelsea: September 8, 2022 - April 2, 2023 Stats Output League rank Games played 22 N/A Wins 7 =11th Draws 7 =3rd Losses 8 =8th Goals scored 21 15th Goals conceded 21 4th Total points 28 11th

The fomer Crystal Palace chairman said:

“I think Potter’s a flake. Sorry, I know it’s not a particularly positive thing to say, but I do. And so if they think that Potter is the answer, that would be an interesting outcome. “I think his tenure, the manner in which he conducted himself at Chelsea was weak and lightweight. He turned it into, you know, that he was psychologically under pressure, and feeling the pressure of being slightly intimidated by the circumstances - and getting death threats because somebody told him to drop dead or something. “And I thought to myself, that’s not much of a leader. It’s an individual takeaway, and it might be wrong…”

Potter does need to get himself back into a job soon. The Englishman left Chelsea in early April 2023, making it 20 months since he was last in the dugout.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Graham Potter underwent two separate runs of five games without a win in the Premier League whilst at Chelsea.

Time can go by without a job before you are forgotten in the footballing world, and with the former Brighton boss reportedly having turned down the chance to manage Ajax towards the end of last season.

Statistics courtesy of Football365. Correct as of 04-12-24.