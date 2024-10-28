Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag took another huge step towards the sack at Old Trafford after his Red Devils side agonisingly lost 2-1 to West Ham United on Sunday - and BBC journalist Simon Stone claims that his future could be plunged further into doubt, with United chiefs telling the Dutchman that he 'clearly' needs to win games if he is to keep his job in the coming games.

Ten Hag has not been at the races all season with his United team, winning just one of their previous eight games in all competitions and sitting 14th in the Premier League table after just three wins from a possible nine in the league. That was compounded against West Ham in the capital over the weekend, where a win over the struggling Hammers would have taken them eighth in the table, but Jarrod Bowen's late penalty after a VAR decision gave the home side all three points. And now Stone has claimed that the club's top brass won't give Ten Hag public backing after failing to do so during the international break. - and that he will know 'soon enough' if his contract is to be terminated.

Stone: Ten Hag Needs to Win Matches Now

The Dutchman has only won four matches all season in three months

Speaking on BBC's live blog of the game, Stone stated that it was only on Friday when sources told him that Ten Hag 'clearly needed to win matches' to stay in the job - and the loss at the London Stadium wouldn't have done him any favours. Stone said [16:35]:

“I was told on Friday the club still want the Dutchman to succeed but he clearly needed to win matches. “United did not explicitly offer public backing during the international break earlier this month, so I am not anticipating they will do that in the wake of this defeat. “But clearly, if the verdict is a negative one, we will know that soon enough.”

United chiefs held an internal meeting during the October international break, which wasn't an emergency meeting solely to discuss Ten Hag's future, but his future was a hot topic.

Erik ten Hag's managerial statistics - Record at all clubs in all competitions Club Games managed Wins-Draws-Losses Go Ahead Eagles 39 18-11-10 Bayern Munich II 72 48-10-14 Utrecht 111 56-26-29 Ajax 215 158-28-29 Manchester United 128 70-23-35

United had only won three games in all competitions up until that point, with two in the Premier League and one against third-tier Barnsley in the League Cup. It's clear that results must improve, and the Dutchman now has a huge chance to turn his fortunes around with some favourable fixtures to come.

United's Favourable Run of Games Gives Ten Hag Hope

The Dutchman has a huge chance to turn his fortunes around

With five homes games coming up in their next six games, United have a great chance to turn their season around in the League Cup, Europa League and Premier League - before tougher trips start to flood in throughout December.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag's side have only won once away from home in seven attempts this season.

However, failure to take the initiative in their home games will likely see Ten Hag go if they can't capitalise on the Old Trafford crowd - and with Chelsea upcoming next weekend, results in other competitions may be inconsequential. A loss to the Blues, coupled with a Leicester City win over Ipswich Town and an Everton victory over Southampton, will see the club go 16th in the league at the start of November which is unheard of for the Red Devils.

Related Mark Goldbridge Slams 'Baffling Signing' Man Utd Made in the Summer Man United have suffered their fourth loss of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-10-24.