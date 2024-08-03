Highlights Simone Biles reclaimed her status as the most successful US gymnast in Paris, but a viral photo of her stood with her husband has led to surprise criticism.

NFL star Jonathan Owens faced backlash for parading her medals in public, posting on social media.

Biles has defended her husband's actions and criticized negative comments as she prepares for more Olympic success.

Simone Biles has returned fire at widespread criticism after the USA gymnast's husband was slammed by fans for wearing her Olympic gold medal this week. Jonathan Owens, the Chicago Bears' safety, has been an ever-present at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has found himself on the wrong end of the stick for showing off Biles' achievements.

Biles helped USA land its first gymnastics gold of the Paris Games on Tuesday when she and teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey saw off Italy and Brazil in the teams final. Following her first triumph in Paris, though, fans were left fuming on social media when Owens - Biles' husband of the last two years - was seen proudly wearing her medal on Tuesday night.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After winning her ninth medal from three Olympic Games, Simone Biles became the most successful USA gymnast of all time in Paris.

In a post celebrating his wife, the NFL player posed next to her with the gold around his neck and wrote: 'Witnessing history every time you step on the mat - Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it'.

Simone Biles's Husband Receives Criticism

Some blasted Owens for his 'odd' behavior on the night

After the photo was published, Owens began receiving backlash from rabid "fans" on social media. Several users blasted Owens for his 'odd' behavior on the night, while content creator Kiera Breaugh even told him to 'take it off' in a video which reportedly racked up 2.5 million views on TikTok.

Fans ripped Owens for wearing the medal, spamming the comments section with comments like, "why are you wearing it?" and "I'm annoyed that he's holding it like [be for f***ing real] it's not YOURS." Meanwhile, another wrote: wrote: 'You do realize that is not your medal… right?', while 'I knew he was gone wear her medal like he won it,' said a fourth comment.

Owens not only received criticism for his medal-wearing antics, however. Fans were also quick to reference an infamous 2023 interview in which he claimed to have not known who Biles was when they first met on a dating app. Having insisted that he is the 'catch' in the relationship, Owens said about their initial encounter: 'I didn’t know who she was at the time, but the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Instagram] followers. So in my mind, I’m like, "OK, she’s got to be good."'

Indeed, the 29-year-old was quickly reminded of that moment in the latest series of fallouts. One user said: 'but you didn’t know who she was right?' Another wrote: 'Do you know who she is now? Lmao'. While a third posted: 'Now he knows about gymnastics'.

Related Why Simone Biles is Wearing 546-diamond GOAT Necklace at Olympics The legendary gymnast explained the origin of her GOAT necklace in a viral interview.

Simone Biles Breaks Silence

The 23-time world gold medalist defends her husband

Biles took to the comment section of the original post to show her appreciation of the support Owens has given her, while also taking the opportunity to strike back at critics. She wrote:

"Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. So don’t ever make assumptions. Like y'all are so f***ing miserable. leave us alone."

What's more, while the overwhelming majority of comments have been negative over the previous few days, there has also been positivity surrounding the couple, too.

The Chicago Bears allowed Owens to take extended time off during the NFL off-season, and images of his support have garnered traction on social media. And as Biles will now turn her attention to individual events which begin on Saturday, August 3, it looks as though fans will have to get used to the sight of the couple embracing silverware.