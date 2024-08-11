Highlights Jordan Chiles has been stripped of her Olympic bronze medal after an appeal was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Simone Biles has offered her support for her USA teammate with a heartwarming message on social media.

Chiles' sister released a scathing statement online, blaming the judges of the event for her sibling's misfortune.

Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles has been stripped of her Olympic bronze medal. The American athlete finished third place in the women's floor final on August 5, but will now need to hand her medal back. Simone Biles reacted to the news, offering support for her Paris 2024 colleague.

It's been confirmed by the International Gymnastics Federation that Romania's Ana Barbosu will now be recognised as the bronze medalist for the event after she finished fourth, behind Chiles. An inquiry from Team USA saw the 23-year-old upgraded from fifth to third initially before an appeal was submitted by the Romanian Olympic Committee.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld this appeal from the Romanian team as it was decided the inquiry over Chiles' score fell outside the one-minute limit for such appeals and was therefore disregarded. The submission was just four seconds after the limit had passed. This means Chiles ends the Games with just one medal to her name after she won gold in the women’s all-around finals.

Simone Biles Supports Jordan Chiles

She has sent 'much love' to her USA teammate

Simone Biles, who finished second and took home the silver medal in the same event, has responded to the situation. The most decorated women's gymnast of all time took to social media to post a message of support for her fellow Team USA athlete. Biles commented:

"Sending you so much love Jordan, keep your chin up Olympic champ! We love you!”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Simone Biles has won 11 Olympic gold medals, and 30 World Championship medals. She has also won the most gold medals at the World Championships (23) of any athlete, regardless of gender.

USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee released a joint statement, which read (per BBC Sport): "We are devastated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling regarding women’s floor exercise. The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring."

Both organisations also condemned the reaction to the incident and the abuse Chiles has had to endure during the appeal process:

"Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media. No athlete should be subject to such treatment. We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support or instigate them. We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her."

Jordan Chiles' Sister Reacts

She blamed the judges for her sibling's misfortune

Biles wasn't the only one to speak out about the incident publicly. Chiles' sister posted a scathing response on social media also. Jazmin Chiles slammed the decision to strip her sibling of the award, placing the blame on the judges of the event. She said:

"FOUR SECONDS. Her bronze was stripped over 4 seconds of time that would have never needed to happen if the judges did their job. I love you baby sis and I got yo back no matter what."