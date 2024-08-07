Highlights Biles faced criticism for taking a moment to show sportsmanship during a medal ceremony, alongside teammate Jordan Chiles.

Biles has since defended her actions, emphasizing respect and support for fellow athletes.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama praised Biles' gesture as a 'beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship.'

For the duration of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Simone Biles' ultimate price of success has been scathing criticism. The seven-time gold medallist US gymnast has been back at her very best since returning to action this summer, but that hasn't stopped critics of hers from having their say.

Previously, it was her husband, Chicago Bears' safety Jonathan Owens, who faced backlash after posing with one of her gold medals on an Instagram post. Now, in the latest turn of events, Biles has been the subject of a slew of online scrutiny for the way her and her teammate, Jordan Chiles, reacted to Brazilian winner Rebeca Andrade.

While posing on the podium with their medals, Biles and Chiles took a moment to bow down to the gold medallist in a show of sportsmanship and respect for their fellow athlete. But whereas most of the sporting world could see the gesture for what it was - one that ensued 'class and humility' - Baltimore Ravens' cornerback Marlon Humphrey was quick to shoot it down.

Simone Biles Defends Her Actions

She's insisted it was a show of sportsmanship

Speaking to the TODAY show on Tuesday, Biles defended the gesture, as she was yet again called upon to show her thick skin in the face of groundless resentment. "I think it's all about sportsmanship, and we don't care whether we win or lose," she said.

"We're always going to keep a good face and support our competitors because they've worked just as hard as we have for that moment. You have to give them their flowers and that's exactly what me and Jordan were doing. We were so happy for her. She deserved it, she had the best floor routine of the day, and of the Olympics."

Biles was not the only person who was left unimpressed by Humphrey's post. One wrote: "God forbid athletes show respect to a fellow athlete who has suffered a torn ACL multiple times." A second posted: "Yeah, because giving someone their flowers who has come back from THREE ACL tears to continue to be a top gymnast is disgusting."

Humphrey seemed to have regretted his actions later on X when he told his followers that he felt the wrath of Brazilian fans on the platform while also forgetting that they actually speak Portuguese in the South American country. "I'm lowkey getting cooked right now. I think I'm getting cussed out in Brazilian on Instagram lol," Humphrey shared a few hours after his initial reaction to the snap of Biles, Chiles and Andrade.

Michelle Obama Leapt To Biles' Support

The former First Lady hailed the gesture

The moment went so viral that the former First Lady of the US, Michelle Obama, was also keen to have her say on the situation, as she took to Twitter to comment: 'I'm still not over this beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship!' Before continuing:

'You can just feel the love shining through these ladies,' she added. 'Congrats Rebeca, Jordan and Simone!'

Biles continues to shine as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. At Paris 2024, the 27-year-old collected four medals: three gold, one silver.

She won gold in the team event, the individual all-around, and the vault, while earning a silver medal in the floor exercise. This impressive performance brought her career Olympic medal count to 11, including seven golds​, which cements her position as her nation's most successful female gymnast of all time.