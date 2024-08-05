Highlights Simone Biles has spoken out following her frustration with the crowd during her Olympic beam final.

Biles fell off the platform during her routine, dropping her down to fifth.

The American was unhappy that no music was allowed to be played during the event, despite the fact it has throughout the games.

American gymnast Simone Biles has commented on her reaction to the crowd after uncharacteristically falling off the beam during her performance in the final. The 27-year-old was a firm favourite to finish on the podium in the event, as she had done in every other category she has entered in Paris.

However, by falling off midway through her routine, Biles finished with a score of just 13.100, dropping her down to fifth. She would go on to win silver in the floor event later that day, but was visibly upset following her effort on the beam, and has since spoken out about the crowd reaction.

Biles Describes Beam Final As 'Most Stressful'

Biles' teammate, Sunisa Lee, also fell off during her attempt

As seen in the footage below (1 minute, 58 seconds), a frustrated Biles could be heard after her attempt complaining, saying: "Why are they [the crowd] all shushing? As soon as I’m going they’re like shushing so much."

Once the event had come to an end, the American was asked for her thoughts and she explained how none of her teammates enjoyed competing in the beam event due to the lack of sound in the arena:

"The beam final is always the most stressful, usually we have music or background noise, whatever that may be, and honestly we do better in environments when there’s noise going on because it feels the most like practice. "Today you could hear the ringtones going off, the photo clickers, whatever that was and you’re trying to stay in your zone and then the people start cheering and the shushing gets louder so they should be shushed because they’re louder."

She continued to say that despite her best efforts, changes weren't made to accommodate the athletes' needs: "I don’t know, it was really weird and awkward, and we’d asked if we could have some music or some background noise, so I’m not really sure what happened there. It’s not our favourite, none of us liked it. It was an odd beam final."

Lee Claims Tense Atmosphere Led to Mistakes

Lee took a big fall during her attempt

21-year-old Sunisa Lee also shared similar sentiments with her experience of the event. She claimed that the lack of music created an added distraction, as the fans were caught in two minds as to whether they should cheer and show support, or stay silent to avoid putting competitors off:

"You could feel the tension in the room. I mean, the crowd shushing us for cheering. We did not like that, just because it's just so silent in there. I love hearing my teammates cheer for me. I feel like it was the pressure, the atmosphere. It was really silent when you get up there. I could literally hear myself breathing."

Music was present during the beam events for the qualifying, team finals and all-around finals for both the men and women. The reason why it was turned off has not been confirmed, but International Gymnastics Federation senior communications manager Meike Behrensen said in an email to The Associated Press the decision was “part of the sports presentation plan at Paris 2024.”