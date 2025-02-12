Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, has shared an update on the future of Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi, amid links to Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite achieving plenty during his time at Inter, including leading the team to a Serie A title and multiple domestic cup victories, Inzaghi's future is looking uncertain. Reports have suggested that there is some disappointment at the San Siro after Inter's 3-0 loss to Fiorentina last week, applying the pressure on Inzaghi.

A report from Inter Live also claims that Inzaghi has a contract offer on the table from Tottenham, despite Ange Postecoglou still being in the job. Postecoglou is facing mounting pressure due to a series of disappointing results. The team's recent exit from the FA Cup following a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa has intensified scrutiny after they were eliminated from two competitions in the space of a few days.

New Contract for Inzaghi an Urgent Topic

He only signed a new deal eight months ago

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that a new contract for Inzaghi is an urgent topic. Their full focus is currently on Serie A and the Champions League as they are still fighting in all competitions.

"It's now an urgent topic at Inter. Full focus on Serie A, Champions League, they're still fighting in all competitions and nothing will be discussed now, also because he signed a new deal 8 months ago."

Simone Inzaghi's Serie A statistics - Inter Milan squad ranking, 24/25 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 16 2nd Losses 2 2nd Goals scored 58 1st Shots Taken Per Game 15.7 1st Match rating 51.75 1st

Inzaghi has previously suggested that he admires the Premier League amid links to clubs in England, but he's happy being in charge of one of the biggest clubs in the world in Inter Milan.

"I like it (English football), it intrigues me, but I play for one of the best teams in Europe and I am happy here."

With Postecoglou still being in charge of Tottenham and Inter still keen on keeping Inzaghi at the club, it appears that the chances of him moving to north London are slim.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-02-25.