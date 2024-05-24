Highlights The FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City has been simulated on EAFC 24

Pep Guardiola's side took the lead early before Mason Mount levelled things at the death to force extra time.

The contest went to penalties and City ultimately came away with the win.

For the second consecutive season, we are going to see a Manchester derby take place at Wembley as City and United square off in yet another FA Cup final. Pep Guardiola will be looking for a repeat of last season's 2-1 victory, whereas Erik Ten Hag might need a miracle to bring the trophy home and save his job simultaneously. With such stakes, it is natural for many to predict what might happen.

Well, a man named John Elder has taken to popular video game EAFC 24 to predict what might happen. In an end-to-end game, one player will be hoping that what happens in the virtual world doesn't happen in reality, or else they will become a villain for supporters.

FA Cup Final Predicted on EAFC 24

A late equaliser sends the game to penalties

With Marcus Rashford starting on the bench, the Red Devils made a promising start to proceedings. In fact, City were lucky to not be a man down five minutes into the simulation as Kevin De Bruyne was only shown a yellow for a reckless tackle on the recently fit Lisandro Martinez. If it was later in the game, perhaps the referee's decision would've been different.

That would not be the Belgian's final contribution to the cup final though. Despite early possession from United, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was caught napping at the back and was dispossessed by Phil Foden. Some quick link-up play between De Bruyne and Haaland saw the City captain in behind the United defence before cooling slotting past Andre Onana at his far post.

For the remainder of the tie, City were in cruise control but struggled to find a two-goal cushion. Onana had to be at his very best to deny both Haaland and Foden with an incredible double save with 15 minutes remaining on the clock. In the end, the reigning champs were punished for their failure to grab a second. With the seconds ticking down, substitute Mason Mount capitalised on free space inside the City penalty area to smash home the equaliser.

Extra-Time and Penalties

A missed Panenka proved costly

The pattern of the game continued in extra-time with City piling on the pressure as their rivals hung on by the skin of their teeth. It seemed the Premier League winners had the game wrapped up, only for Onana to produce an even more miraculous double save than his first, this time denying De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez.

The Cameroonian's heroics were enough to send the game to penalties. Ten Hag's side had the initiative, with Bruno Fernandes stepping up first only to see his effort saved by Ortega. De Bruyne gave his team the lead before Christian Eriksen got the first on the board for United.

Alvarez and Mount exchanged successful spot kicks before Bernardo Silva squeezed home his effort which Onana surely should've saved. Both Antony and Foden also found the net, which left it up to Scott McTominay.

The academy graduate, who has scored many important goals in real life, decided that now was the opportune moment to attempt a panenka, only for it to be caught by Ortega, sealing the victory for City.