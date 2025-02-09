In 2020, France Football - who run the Ballon d'Or award – decided they would not crown just one player as the best men's footballer of the year. With the COVID-19 Pandemic having a big impact on the footballing calendar, 170 journalists worldwide would instead come together to vote upon the greatest XI of all time.

It was named the Ballon d'Or Dream Team, and it featured some absolutely incredible footballers. In a 3-4-3 formation, the line-up was as follows: Lev Yashin, Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, Xavi, Lothar Matthaus, Diego Maradona, Pele, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo.

Sir Alex Ferguson's Tweaks to Ballon D'or Dream Team

Wanted formation change, and new player put in

That same year, France Football interviewed Sir Alex Ferguson and asked the iconic manager for his thoughts on the team. When replying, however, the former Manchester United boss pointed out two key issues he had with the team.

Firstly, he noted that he wasn't a fan of the formation, claiming that he would like another central defender in the XI. He also then named the player who should have been added to the team, explaining: