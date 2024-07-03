Highlights Sir Alex Ferguson predicts Cristiano Ronaldo's Euro 2024 to be his last international tournament.

Ronaldo has struggled in Euro 2024, yet to score and missed a penalty against Slovenia.

Ronaldo plans to retire after Euro 2024, not the 2026 World Cup, focusing on making people happy.

Sir Alex Ferguson has made a major prediction on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, claiming that Euro 2024 will likely be the Portugal forward's last international tournament.

The legendary manager signed the now-39-year-old for Manchester United way back in 2003. Since then, Ronaldo has established himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time, becoming the first to play at six different European Championships.

However, at Euro 2024 the striker has looked a little off the pace and has yet to find the back of the net, despite starting every game for Portugal. His shortcomings were pretty evident during a poor display vs Slovenia, in which the Al-Nassr man missed a penalty and consequently burst into tears.

As such there has been plenty of speculation about how much longer Ronaldo has left at the top of football. It remains unclear when he could retire but he could try and hold out until the 2026 World Cup.

Sir Alex Ferguson on Ronaldo playing in 2026

"I can’t imagine that"

When asked if he thinks his former player will be playing for Portugal at the tournament in 2026, Ferguson explained that he doesn't think so. He told SportBild (via Metro):

"I can’t imagine that [he'll play at the 2026 World Cup]. Football will become even faster and more athletic in the coming years. In addition, the space for central strikers will become increasingly smaller. "In contrast to defenders, it is more difficult for strikers to play at the highest level when they are older."

Ferguson added that Ronaldo is "one of the greatest footballers of all time" and believes his former player is no longer motivated by winning trophies. He then concluded: "One or two more titles would not mean much to him. Because he has had a unique career."

Ronaldo at the Euros Tournaments Games Goals Assists Honours 11 29 14 10 1 (2016)

Ronaldo on his Future

"It’s certainly my last Euro"

Ronaldo has admitted that Euro 2024 will be the last time he competes at a European Championships. However, that's not to say he's planning on quitting before the World Cup.

Speaking after Portugal’s shootout victory over Slovenia, Ronaldo discussed his future, saying: "It’s certainly my last Euro.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Euro 2024 is the 11th major tournament Ronaldo has played in four Portgual

"But I’m not moved by that, I’m moved by everything that football entails. The enthusiasm I have for the game, the excitement of seeing my fans, and my family, the affection that people have for me.

"It’s not because I’m leaving football, because if I do, what else is there for me to do or win? It’s not going to come down to one more point or one less point. Making people happy is what motivates me the most."

If making people happy really is what motivates him, he may do well to follow the wisdom of Sir Alex and quit international duty at the end of the tournament. After all, Liverpool icon Didi Hamann has strongly criticised the 39-year-old, labelling him as 'embarrassing' after his actions vs Slovenia.

What's more, the stats don't paint a pretty picture either. The Portugal talisman has taken 20 shots on goal without scoring. No player has managed as many and in despite all those attempts, he's only accumulated an xG of just 2.66.

His nation takes on France in the quarterfinals, where one our the pre-tournament favourites will be knocked out. Who knows, perhaps that will be Ronaldo's final game at an international tournament.

Stats via Transfermarkt.